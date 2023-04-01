Median Household Income In February 2023

  • Political Calculations' initial estimate of median household income in February 2023 is $80,893.
  • After last month's substantial revisions, the Bureau of Economic Analysis' latest revisions of its aggregate income data were miniscule.
  • The U.S. Census Bureau conducted the survey for its Annual Social and Economic Supplement of its Current Population Survey during March 2023.

Political Calculations' initial estimate of median household income in February 2023 is $80,893, an increase of $453 (or 0.6%) from the initial estimate of $80,440 in January 2023.

Adjusted for inflation, the level of median household income

Median Household Income in the 21st Century: Nominal and Real Modeled Estimates

