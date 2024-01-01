Constellation Brands Still Gaining Share, But Depletion Volume And Margins Are Still Near-Term Risks

Apr. 04, 2023 12:13 PM ETConstellation Brands, Inc. (STZ)BUD, HEINY, SAM, TAP
Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.84K Followers

Summary

  • Constellation likely saw weaker depletions in March on adverse weather, and guidance for FY'24 depletions will be key to sentiment.
  • I expect Constellation to offer healthy volume guidance for FY'24 (with beer revenue up 7%-plus), but 38%-plus operating margin could be too much to ask.
  • Constellation's key brands continue to outperform the larger beer category, and with expanding distribution and product offerings, I believe the company will continue to see market share growth.
  • Constellation looks undervalued on a longer-term basis, but investors should be alert to the risk of near-term volatility on depletion and margin guidance.

2022 Bar & Restaurant Expo and World Tea Expo - Day 3

David Becker

The last few months have been better for the shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), with the stock outperforming the consumer staples group (as represented by the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.84K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.