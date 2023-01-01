TrongNguyen

One of the companies hit hardest over the past year has been a brokerage firm and diversified financial company called The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Driven in part by broader economic uncertainty, but mostly impacted by concerns over the banking crisis that began in early March of this year, shares of the company have plummeted and are now trading 40.5% lower than their 52-week high mark.

We have had a bit of clarity provided by Charles Schwab management, but not enough to quell the concerns that market participants have. Fortunately, the company does have a great opportunity to prove itself. This would be when it reports financial results covering the first quarter of its 2023 fiscal year. That date, in particular, is slated to be April 17th. Leading up to that time, analysts actually have pretty bullish expectations regarding the company. And, frankly, investors should as well.

An even better buying opportunity than before

Back on March 15th of this year, I wrote an article detailing why I thought Charles Schwab made for a "strong buy" candidate. Contrary to fears that market participants had, I believed the company to be a rather stable operator that should fare well even if the banking crisis worsened. The overall composition of the company, as well as its focus from a deposit and investment perspective, made it particularly resilient to any sort of chaos that might befall the banking sector. This led me to rate the company in the highest category, and I even ended up buying stock in the firm subsequent to the article's publication. Since that article was written, however, things have not gone particularly well. While the S&P 500 is up 6% since then, shares of the company are down 13.4% and I am down about 3.4%.

Subsequent to the publishing of that article, the only substantive update that management gave came out on March 17th. That update claimed that in the course of only a single week ending March 16th, clients had brought assets to the company totaling $16.5 billion. That is a massive haul, even by the historical standards that Charles Schwab has achieved. To put this in perspective, from February of 2022 through February of this year, the average assets added per month by clients for the company came out to $34.7 billion.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Beyond that, management has been somewhat quiet on matters. But on April 17th, they will have an opportunity to show exactly how stable operations are and investors would be wise to keep a close eye on matters.

First and foremost, there is the topic of revenue. The current expectation is for the company to have generated sales of $5.22 billion. If this comes to fruition, it would translate to an 11.7% increase over the $4.67 billion in revenue the company generated only one year earlier. If this seems like a significant increase, keep in mind that, based on my own calculations and using data from the end of the 2022 fiscal year, a rise in interest rates of only 0.5% for the company should increase annual revenue by about $2.97 billion. Since the company invests much of the assets that are on its books when they are not being used for some other purpose, it benefits tremendously from rising interest rates. And over the past year, interest rates have risen quite a bit.

This is not to say that the company will match what analysts expect. It is possible that market participants are expecting too much from the company. Consider how the business performed during the final quarter of its 2022 fiscal year. Although revenue did increase year-over-year, it fell short of analysts' expectations by $52.9 million. It would not be unthinkable for this pattern to repeat itself, even though interest rates are higher now than they were then.

On the bottom line, analysts expect earnings per share of $0.85, with adjusted earnings per share of $0.93. By comparison, in the first quarter of the 2022 fiscal year, the company reported earnings per share of $0.67. This translates to net income of $1.28 billion. If the company matches what analysts expect, it would imply net income of $1.61 billion for the year for a year-over-year increase of 26%. On an adjusted basis, earnings should be around $1.76 billion. Given that interest revenue is high margin in nature, it wouldn't be surprising to see profits rise faster than revenue.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

There are some other things that investors should be paying attention to, not for the latest quarter since that data is already known, but for the month of March that management will soon report. For instance, I would argue that the most important metric would be the addition or subtraction of new client assets. In the first quarter of 2022, this number came out to $120.5 billion. Those who are critical of the company might argue that investors might be more likely to withdraw their capital during these times. But I would argue that Charles Schwab itself is a great flight to safety, not only because of its stability, but also because the investment, brokerage, and advisory services, that the company offers include options that could serve as a flight to safety.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Over the past several months, management has done well to continue growing the new client assets. With the exception of April of last year, when the company saw a net outflow of $9.2 billion, the worst month for it was June when it reported net inflows of $19.8 billion. The best month, meanwhile, was December when it saw inflows totaling $53.3 billion. For context, the tepid June figures included a $20.8 billion outflow from a mutual fund clearing services client. A key driver behind a rise in client assets was an increase in the number of brokerage accounts on the company's platform. In the first quarter of the 2022 fiscal year, the company added 1.20 million new brokerage accounts, bringing the total number of accounts up to 33.58 million. From February of 2022 through February of this year, the company averaged about 329 thousand additional brokerage accounts per month. The most recent figure as of February was 34.01 million active brokerage accounts.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Takeaway

At this point in time, I am personally very bullish on The Charles Schwab Corporation. It's one of only a few companies that I own shares in, though it is currently my smallest holding. This is not due necessarily to the lack of faith that I have in the company. Rather, it's because I lack dry powder at this moment and because none of the other companies I own shares in have reached the point that I think is appropriate for me to sell.

Given the fact that The Charles Schwab Corporation stock has pulled back, I probably will buy some additional shares in the coming weeks. Of course, this picture could change based on what management reports for the upcoming quarter. And just like how I would be paying attention to what data is made available, I believe investors would be wise to keep a close eye on specific The Charles Schwab Corporation metrics as well.