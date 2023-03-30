The recent failure of three U.S. banks has unnerved the preferred and capital securities market. However, with spreads near their highest in the last decade, coupled with new regulatory support that helps limit the risk of banking crisis contagion, now could be an attractive entry point to the asset class.
Investment grade $1,000 par spreadsICE BofA ML U.S. Investment Grade Institutional Capital Securities Index spread-to-worst vs. gov’t, last ten years
Source: Bloomberg, Principal Asset Management. Data as of March 30, 2023.
The recent banking crisis created significant turmoil in several markets, including preferred and capital securities - hybrid securities that have features of both stocks and bonds and sit between the two in the capital structure. Yet, with the crisis seemingly now contained, the extra risk attached to the hybrid assets is likely overdone, creating a compelling investment case:
Investors may want to consider taking advantage of this market dislocation, as these assets now offer a yield advantage over core bonds and, with regulators and policymakers intent on containing banking sector risks, have a more attractive risk profile than high yield.
