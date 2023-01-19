POSCO: Favorable 2023 Outlook

Apr. 04, 2023 12:18 PM ETPOSCO Holdings Inc. (PKX)
The Value Pendulum profile picture
The Value Pendulum
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • POSCO Holdings' steel business should witness a substantial increase in its 2023 operating earnings, thanks to price hikes, demand recovery, and the resumption of operations at its Pohang steel mill.
  • PKX's key non-steel businesses such as POSCO Chemical, POSCO International, and its recycling business are also expected to perform well this year.
  • I make no changes to my existing Buy rating for POSCO Holdings, as I don't think that the market has sufficiently rewarded PKX's shares for its 2023 growth prospects.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Asia Value & Moat Stocks. Learn More »

POSCO Center, Daechi-dong

Lee Hyuck

Elevator Pitch

I continue to rate POSCO Holdings Inc.'s (NYSE:PKX) [005490:KS] stock as a Buy.

I previously raised my investment rating for POSCO Holdings to a Buy with my earlier January 19, 2023 update for the company in

POSCO International's Investments And Growth Targets

PKX's Q4 2022 Earnings Presentation

Expansion Of POSCO Holdings' Recycling Business In 2023

PKX's Q4 2022 Earnings Presentation

This article was written by

The Value Pendulum profile picture
The Value Pendulum
10.22K Followers
Uncover cheap stocks, great businesses listed in Asia focusing on HongKong
Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors searching for attractive Asia-listed investment opportunities  with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards both deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders).


Those who believe that the pendulum will move in one direction forever or reside at an extreme forever eventually will lose huge sums. Those who understand the pendulum's behavior can benefit enormously. ~ Howard Marks

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.