A Quick Take On GoodFaith Technology Inc.

GoodFaith Technology Inc. (GFCX) has filed to raise $15 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm provides credit loan information services to financial institutions in China.

For investors who are willing to assume the various substantial regulatory risks that come with owning a Chinese company's stock, my outlook on the IPO is Bullish at up to $5.00 per share.

GoodFaith Overview

Shanghai, PRC-based GoodFaith Technology Inc., was founded to loan pre-approval risk management and post-loan delinquent debt collection services in China.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Mr. Xiaowei Wang, who has been with the firm since May 2021 and was previously general manager at a post-loan management company and has extensive credit card banking experience.

The company's customers by type include:

Commercial banks

Non-bank financial institutions

E-commerce platform finance companies

Licensed consumer finance firms

The company says it serves more than 75 clients from 16 operating centers in more than 11 cities in China.

As of June 30, 2022, GoodFaith has booked fair market value investment of $2.9 million from investors, including Qearl's Holdings, Cloud Light Holdings and Gread Cause Holdings.

GoodFaith - Customer Acquisition

The company markets its services via its in-house sales and marketing teams to banks and financial institutions in the PRC.

The firm focuses its offerings on personal credit loans and corporate credit loans.

GoodFaith does not provide its services to peer-to-peer lenders.

Selling expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 1.0% 2021 2.7% 2020 6.9% Click to enlarge

The Selling efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling expense, rose sharply to 67.6x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 67.6 2021 8.2 Click to enlarge

GoodFaith's Market & Competition

According to a 2023 market research report by Mordor Intelligence, the Chinese market for Fintech was an estimated $85 billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach $321 billion by 2030.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 18.05% from 2023 to 2030.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a desire by the Chinese government to be 'the leading country in financial technology development and adoption' as well as increasing smartphone penetration, broadband access and willingness by consumers to use digital financial services.

Also, the chart below shows a breakdown of Fintech usage by industry segment in China in 2021:

Fintech Enterprise Segments In China (Mordor Intelligence)

Major competitive or other industry participants include the following:

Tongdun Technology Co., Ltd.

Bairong Yunchuang Technology Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Bingjian Information Technology Co., Ltd.

Hunan Yongxiong Asset Management Group Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Shenjuyuan Credit Consulting Co., Ltd.

Guangdong Delv Credit Management Co., Ltd.

Huadao Data Co., Ltd.

GoodFaith Technology Inc. Financial Performance

The company's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharply growing topline revenue

Uneven gross profit and gross margin

Variable operating profit

Growing cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 $ 24,560,502 182.6% 2021 $ 20,653,211 29.1% 2020 $ 15,997,851 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 $ 5,339,221 292.6% 2021 $ 3,611,539 -30.7% 2020 $ 5,213,791 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 21.74% 2021 17.49% 2020 32.59% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 $ 3,978,214 16.2% 2021 $ 1,052,058 5.1% 2020 $ 1,897,820 11.9% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Net Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 $ 3,165,832 12.9% 2021 $ 403,076 1.6% 2020 $ 1,274,064 5.2% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 $ 4,113,397 2021 $ 3,083,792 2020 $ 2,258,636 (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

As of June 30, 2022, GoodFaith had $8.6 million in cash and $16.4 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ending June 30, 2022, was $6.0 million.

GoodFaith Technology Inc. IPO Details

GoodFaith intends to raise $15 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares, offering three million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $5.00 per share.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company's enterprise value at IPO would approximate $90.5 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 13.04%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a 'low float' stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

approximately 10% for establishing more subsidiaries wholly owned by us and operating centers to expand our customer bases; approximately 20% for investments in technology development including updating the IT and service systems and expanding product and service offerings; approximately 30% for business expansion and growth although we have not yet identified or entered into preliminary negotiations with any specific acquisition target as of the date of this prospectus; approximately 10% for recruitment of new talent; and The balance to fund working capital and for other general corporate purposes. (Source - SEC)

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the firm has not been a party to any material legal proceedings.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Alliance Global Partners.

Valuation Metrics For GoodFaith

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $115,000,000 Enterprise Value $90,484,979 Price / Sales 3.15 EV / Revenue 2.48 EV / EBITDA 18.49 Earnings Per Share $0.15 Operating Margin 13.40% Net Margin 9.72% Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 13.04% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $5.00 Net Free Cash Flow $6,029,967 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share 5.24% CapEx Ratio 36.21 Revenue Growth Rate 182.57% (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

Commentary About GoodFaith's IPO

GFCX is seeking U.S. public capital market investment for its general corporate growth initiatives and working capital.

The firm's financials have shown strong growth in topline revenue, variable gross profit and gross margin, fluctuating operating profit, but increasing cash flow from operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ending June 30, 2022, was $6.0 million.

Selling expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenue has increased; its Selling efficiency multiple grew sharply to 67.6x in the most recent reporting period.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and to retain future earnings for reinvestment back into the company's growth and working capital requirements.

GoodFaith may also be limited by Cayman Islands law and PRC law in the future distribution of dividends or other distributions, if applicable.

The firm's CapEx Ratio indicates it has spent lightly on capital expenditures as a percentage of its operating cash flow.

The market opportunity for providing credit products and services in China is large and expected to grow substantially in the coming years, so the company enjoys strong industry growth dynamics in its favor.

However, it also faces intense competition and the market for its services is fragmented.

Like other companies with Chinese operations seeking to tap U.S. markets, the firm operates within a WFOE structure or Wholly Foreign Owned Entity. U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with interests in operating subsidiaries, some of which may be located in the PRC. Additionally, restrictions on the transfer of funds between subsidiaries within China may exist.

The Chinese government's crackdown on certain IPO company candidates combined with added reporting and disclosure requirements from the U.S. has put a serious damper on Chinese or related IPOs resulting in generally poor post-IPO performance.

Also, a potentially significant risk to the company's outlook is the uncertain future status of Chinese company stocks in relation to the U.S. HFCA Act, which requires delisting if the firm's auditors do not make their working papers available for audit by the PCAOB.

Prospective investors would be well advised to consider the potential implications of specific laws regarding earnings repatriation and changing or unpredictable Chinese regulatory rulings that may affect such companies and U.S. stock listings.

Additionally, post-IPO communications from the management of smaller Chinese companies that have become public in the U.S. has been spotty and perfunctory, indicating a lack of interest in shareholder communication, only providing the bare minimum required by the SEC and a generally inadequate approach to keeping shareholders up-to-date about management's priorities.

Alliance Global Partners is the lead underwriter and there is no data on the firm's IPO involvement over the last 12-month period.

As for valuation expectations, management is asking investors to pay an Enterprise Value/Revenue multiple of approximately 2.5x.

GoodFaith is producing strong growth, increasing profits and operating in a growing industry that appears to be benefiting from the Chinese government's crackdown on peer-to-peer lending over the past several years.

For investors who are willing to assume the various substantial regulatory risks that come with owning a Chinese company's stock, my outlook on the IPO is Bullish at up to $5.00 per share.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.