GoodFaith Technology Inc. (GFCX) has filed to raise $15 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.
The firm provides credit loan information services to financial institutions in China.
For investors who are willing to assume the various substantial regulatory risks that come with owning a Chinese company's stock, my outlook on the IPO is Bullish at up to $5.00 per share.
Shanghai, PRC-based GoodFaith Technology Inc., was founded to loan pre-approval risk management and post-loan delinquent debt collection services in China.
Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Mr. Xiaowei Wang, who has been with the firm since May 2021 and was previously general manager at a post-loan management company and has extensive credit card banking experience.
The company's customers by type include:
Commercial banks
Non-bank financial institutions
E-commerce platform finance companies
Licensed consumer finance firms
The company says it serves more than 75 clients from 16 operating centers in more than 11 cities in China.
As of June 30, 2022, GoodFaith has booked fair market value investment of $2.9 million from investors, including Qearl's Holdings, Cloud Light Holdings and Gread Cause Holdings.
The company markets its services via its in-house sales and marketing teams to banks and financial institutions in the PRC.
The firm focuses its offerings on personal credit loans and corporate credit loans.
GoodFaith does not provide its services to peer-to-peer lenders.
Selling expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:
|
Selling
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022
|
1.0%
|
2021
|
2.7%
|
2020
|
6.9%
(Source - SEC)
The Selling efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling expense, rose sharply to 67.6x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:
|
Selling
|
Efficiency Rate
|
Period
|
Multiple
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022
|
67.6
|
2021
|
8.2
(Source - SEC)
According to a 2023 market research report by Mordor Intelligence, the Chinese market for Fintech was an estimated $85 billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach $321 billion by 2030.
This represents a forecast CAGR of 18.05% from 2023 to 2030.
The main drivers for this expected growth are a desire by the Chinese government to be 'the leading country in financial technology development and adoption' as well as increasing smartphone penetration, broadband access and willingness by consumers to use digital financial services.
Also, the chart below shows a breakdown of Fintech usage by industry segment in China in 2021:
Major competitive or other industry participants include the following:
Tongdun Technology Co., Ltd.
Bairong Yunchuang Technology Co., Ltd.
Shanghai Bingjian Information Technology Co., Ltd.
Hunan Yongxiong Asset Management Group Co., Ltd.
Shenzhen Shenjuyuan Credit Consulting Co., Ltd.
Guangdong Delv Credit Management Co., Ltd.
Huadao Data Co., Ltd.
The company's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
Sharply growing topline revenue
Uneven gross profit and gross margin
Variable operating profit
Growing cash flow from operations
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022
|
$ 24,560,502
|
182.6%
|
2021
|
$ 20,653,211
|
29.1%
|
2020
|
$ 15,997,851
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022
|
$ 5,339,221
|
292.6%
|
2021
|
$ 3,611,539
|
-30.7%
|
2020
|
$ 5,213,791
|
Gross Margin
|
Period
|
Gross Margin
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022
|
21.74%
|
2021
|
17.49%
|
2020
|
32.59%
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Operating Margin
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022
|
$ 3,978,214
|
16.2%
|
2021
|
$ 1,052,058
|
5.1%
|
2020
|
$ 1,897,820
|
11.9%
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Period
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Net Margin
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022
|
$ 3,165,832
|
12.9%
|
2021
|
$ 403,076
|
1.6%
|
2020
|
$ 1,274,064
|
5.2%
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022
|
$ 4,113,397
|
2021
|
$ 3,083,792
|
2020
|
$ 2,258,636
(Source - SEC)
As of June 30, 2022, GoodFaith had $8.6 million in cash and $16.4 million in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ending June 30, 2022, was $6.0 million.
GoodFaith intends to raise $15 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares, offering three million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $5.00 per share.
No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.
Assuming a successful IPO, the company's enterprise value at IPO would approximate $90.5 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.
The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 13.04%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a 'low float' stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.
Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:
approximately 10% for establishing more subsidiaries wholly owned by us and operating centers to expand our customer bases;
approximately 20% for investments in technology development including updating the IT and service systems and expanding product and service offerings;
approximately 30% for business expansion and growth although we have not yet identified or entered into preliminary negotiations with any specific acquisition target as of the date of this prospectus;
approximately 10% for recruitment of new talent; and
The balance to fund working capital and for other general corporate purposes.
(Source - SEC)
Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.
Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the firm has not been a party to any material legal proceedings.
The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Alliance Global Partners.
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Market Capitalization at IPO
|
$115,000,000
|
Enterprise Value
|
$90,484,979
|
Price / Sales
|
3.15
|
EV / Revenue
|
2.48
|
EV / EBITDA
|
18.49
|
Earnings Per Share
|
$0.15
|
Operating Margin
|
13.40%
|
Net Margin
|
9.72%
|
Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio
|
13.04%
|
Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share
|
$5.00
|
Net Free Cash Flow
|
$6,029,967
|
Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share
|
5.24%
|
CapEx Ratio
|
36.21
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
182.57%
|
(Glossary Of Terms)
(Source - SEC)
GFCX is seeking U.S. public capital market investment for its general corporate growth initiatives and working capital.
The firm's financials have shown strong growth in topline revenue, variable gross profit and gross margin, fluctuating operating profit, but increasing cash flow from operations.
Free cash flow for the twelve months ending June 30, 2022, was $6.0 million.
Selling expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenue has increased; its Selling efficiency multiple grew sharply to 67.6x in the most recent reporting period.
The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and to retain future earnings for reinvestment back into the company's growth and working capital requirements.
GoodFaith may also be limited by Cayman Islands law and PRC law in the future distribution of dividends or other distributions, if applicable.
The firm's CapEx Ratio indicates it has spent lightly on capital expenditures as a percentage of its operating cash flow.
The market opportunity for providing credit products and services in China is large and expected to grow substantially in the coming years, so the company enjoys strong industry growth dynamics in its favor.
However, it also faces intense competition and the market for its services is fragmented.
Like other companies with Chinese operations seeking to tap U.S. markets, the firm operates within a WFOE structure or Wholly Foreign Owned Entity. U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with interests in operating subsidiaries, some of which may be located in the PRC. Additionally, restrictions on the transfer of funds between subsidiaries within China may exist.
The Chinese government's crackdown on certain IPO company candidates combined with added reporting and disclosure requirements from the U.S. has put a serious damper on Chinese or related IPOs resulting in generally poor post-IPO performance.
Also, a potentially significant risk to the company's outlook is the uncertain future status of Chinese company stocks in relation to the U.S. HFCA Act, which requires delisting if the firm's auditors do not make their working papers available for audit by the PCAOB.
Prospective investors would be well advised to consider the potential implications of specific laws regarding earnings repatriation and changing or unpredictable Chinese regulatory rulings that may affect such companies and U.S. stock listings.
Additionally, post-IPO communications from the management of smaller Chinese companies that have become public in the U.S. has been spotty and perfunctory, indicating a lack of interest in shareholder communication, only providing the bare minimum required by the SEC and a generally inadequate approach to keeping shareholders up-to-date about management's priorities.
Alliance Global Partners is the lead underwriter and there is no data on the firm's IPO involvement over the last 12-month period.
As for valuation expectations, management is asking investors to pay an Enterprise Value/Revenue multiple of approximately 2.5x.
GoodFaith is producing strong growth, increasing profits and operating in a growing industry that appears to be benefiting from the Chinese government's crackdown on peer-to-peer lending over the past several years.
For investors who are willing to assume the various substantial regulatory risks that come with owning a Chinese company's stock, my outlook on the IPO is Bullish at up to $5.00 per share.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
This report is for educational purposes and is not financial, legal, or investment advice. The information referenced or contained herein may change, be in error, become outdated and irrelevant, or be removed at any time without notice. The author is not an investment advisor. You should perform your own research on your particular financial situation before making any decisions. IPO investing can involve significant volatility and risk of loss.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
