GoodFaith Technology Grows Sharply Before $15 Million U.S. IPO

Apr. 04, 2023 12:21 PM ETGoodFaith Technology Inc. (GFCX)
Donovan Jones profile picture
Donovan Jones
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • GoodFaith Technology Inc. has filed proposed terms for a $15 million U.S. IPO.
  • The firm provides pre-loan credit risk and post-loan credit delinquency services and software in China.
  • GFCX is growing revenue and profits sharply and appears well-positioned in the traditional credit industry in China.
  • For investors with a high risk tolerance, my outlook on the IPO is Bullish at $5.00 per share.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »

man holding a dollar bill use money calculator Keep a record of the amount of money he accumulates throughout the year with piles of coins and piggy banks for future business investments.

ArLawKa AungTun/iStock via Getty Images

A Quick Take On GoodFaith Technology Inc.

GoodFaith Technology Inc. (GFCX) has filed to raise $15 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm provides credit loan

Fintech Enterprise Segments In China

Fintech Enterprise Segments In China (Mordor Intelligence)

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.

Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.

Get started with a free trial!

This article was written by

Donovan Jones profile picture
Donovan Jones
18.96K Followers
Leader of IPO Edge
Get IPO Edge with actionable research on next-generation high growth stocks

I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This report is for educational purposes and is not financial, legal, or investment advice. The information referenced or contained herein may change, be in error, become outdated and irrelevant, or be removed at any time without notice. The author is not an investment advisor. You should perform your own research on your particular financial situation before making any decisions. IPO investing can involve significant volatility and risk of loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.