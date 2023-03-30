JJ Gouin/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

It's time to talk about Archer-Daniels-Midland's (NYSE:ADM) dividends. And what better way to start than by incorporating the news that ADM is leaving Russia (with some major peers) in a move that could significantly impact global food supply chains. So, in addition to talking about the bigger picture, we'll discuss Archer-Daniels-Midland's ability to deliver consistently rising dividends and reasons to add ADM shares to your portfolio.

While its margins are low and its dividend yield is mildly disappointing, ADM comes with significant inflation protection, a huge moat, a healthy balance sheet, and a number of other benefits that make it a fantastic dividend king for conservative investors.

ADM, The Agriculture Giant

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Archer Daniels is one of the most important companies in the global agriculture supply chain. Founded in 1902, the company has a market cap of roughly $44 billion.

$44 billion is a lot (don't get me wrong), but it's not what makes ADM so powerful. What makes ADM so powerful is its position in the global agriculture supply chain.

Essentially, the company's business model centers around processing and transforming agricultural commodities into products that serve various industries and end consumers. It connects farmers to companies that produce the food items that end up in our grocery stores.

Archer-Daniels-Midland

ADM procures raw materials such as corn, wheat, and soybeans from farmers and other agricultural suppliers. The company then processes these commodities through crushing, refining, milling, and other methods to produce products such as oils, sweeteners, proteins, fibers, and other ingredients used in food, feed, industrial, and energy applications.

Moreover, ADM operates several ethanol plants in or close to the Corn Belt region, making it one of the largest ethanol producers globally. This presence provides the company with exposure to energy markets while also expanding its industrial reach, as ethanol is a critical ingredient for some chemical companies. Furthermore, ADM's ethanol production generates by-products such as DDGs, which are high in protein and serve as feed ingredients for livestock.

The company's ethanol footprint also benefits North American farmers, as 40% of all corn produced in the US is utilized for ethanol production.

On a side note, I recently wrote an ethanol-focused article, which highlighted structural tailwinds in this industry.

Hence, it is no surprise that ADM shares are highly correlated to corn futures, which I often use as a benchmark for agriculture prices. However, bear in mind that these assets do not move in lockstep. ADM generates long-term value, which results in a long-term uptrend. Corn futures are a commodity without the ability to generate value.

TradingView (ADM & CBOT Corn)

With that said, the company made some headlines as it is (reportedly) exiting Russia.

Archer-Daniels Might Leave Russia

As everyone knows, Russia invaded Ukraine more than a year ago. Not only did it come with human suffering on a massive scale, but it also had tremendous geopolitical consequences. Ukraine wasn't able to export (or plant) as much grain as it used to, fertilizers became economic weapons, and Europe entered an energy crisis.

At the end of March, a few major grain traders made headlines.

Bloomberg

Private agriculture giant Cargill and Glencore-owned Viterra decided to exit the Russian market. The grain giants made this decision ahead of the upcoming export season. This decision has major consequences for global agriculture supply chains. For example, Russia dominates global wheat markets, thanks to an export volume of roughly 45 million tons.

Bloomberg

The moment Western grain traders leave Russia, they increase Russia's ability to control trade flows. While Russia has announced that it isn't planning on changing anything, we need to take that with a grain of salt. Viterra and Cargill shipped a combined 14% of Russia's grain volumes last season.

The fact that Russia is now controlling this 14% will give them power. The kind of power they will use when it suits them.

ADM is one of the companies that was also mentioned. As reported by Bloomberg:

The Chicago-based company is reviewing its 50% stake in a joint venture with Russian partner Aston, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because the plans aren't public. The venture, launched in 2018, processes corn to produce sweeteners and starches for the Russian food and beverage industry.

With that said, if we assume that these reports are right, it won't have a major impact on ADM. In addition to these operations, the company mainly focuses on the transportation of commodities in Russia.

This is what the company revealed when it comes to its Ukrainian and Russian operations in its 2022 10-K:

ADM employs approximately 640 people in Ukraine and operates an oilseeds crushing plant, a grain port terminal, inland and river silos, and a trading office. Most of the facilities have been temporarily idled since February 24, 2022, some of which were brought back online during the quarter ended September 30, 2022, due in part to the opening of the Black Sea grain export corridor. The Company's footprint in Russia is limited to operations related to the production and transport of essential food commodities and ingredients.

So, why should I bring it up?

I'm bringing this up because agriculture markets are expected to be very tight. In a recent article covering fertilizer producer Nutrien (NTR), I wrote that it would take a number of crop cycles (from planting to harvesting) of good global harvests to replenish the global grain stocks-to-use ratio, which is currently at a 25-year low.

Nutrien

I believe that global crop futures will remain elevated. The same goes for by-products and the need to efficiently ship remaining inventories to nations in need. Overall, I see strong tailwinds for the businesses ADM operates in, which will likely be amplified by the horrible situation in Ukraine and its geopolitical consequences.

In the valuation part, we discuss the company's own outlook.

With that said, Archer-Daniels-Midland investors remain in a good place.

Buying ADM For Its Dividends

When looking at the dividend scorecard below, we see a mixed picture. The company has a rather low dividend yield grade, which is caused by its yield of just 2.2%. This is based on a $0.45 per share per quarter dividend. The sector median is 2.6%, which explains why the company is scoring relatively low on its dividend yield.

Seeking Alpha

To me, this dividend yield is a bit disappointing as well. After all, when I buy a slow-growth company like ADM, I tend to prefer a higher yield - especially because dividend growth isn't very high. At least not historically speaking.

Over the past five years, ADM has hiked its dividend by 5% per year.

However, in recent years, dividend growth has accelerated.

Data by YCharts

In January, ADM hiked its dividend by 12.5%. In January 2022, the company hiked its dividend by 8.1%. Moreover, the company maintains a very low payout ratio of just 20%, which is very low for a mature company like ADM, suggesting that there's plenty of room to hike the dividend in the future (unless financials suddenly suffer on a prolonged basis).

Furthermore, ADM is a dividend king. This means the company has hiked its dividend for at least 50 consecutive years. ADM is currently on pace for 51 consecutive hikes, making ADM one of the most reliable dividend growers on the market.

Archer-Daniels-Midland

Last month, Seeking Alpha published a list consisting of stocks that Bank of America considers to be sleep-well-at-night stocks. This list featured Archer-Daniels, as one of the most consistent payers. The bank found that between 1981 and 2022, the stock had hiked its dividend by 12.3% per year. This really adds up over time and shows the consistency of this business.

Moreover, because of its stable business model and healthy financials, the company has an A-rated balance sheet. Last year, Moody's assigned an A2 rating to new ADM debt. This is what the credit agency had to say with regard to this rating:

The A2 ratings on ADM's unsecured debt reflect the relatively conservative financial policies (as measured by net working capital to balance sheet debt), strong and diversified liquidity, stable earnings profile, established global market position in agricultural commodities, and substantial geographic and operational diversity.

It also needs to be said that this is visible in its volatility profile. The company is more volatile than the S&P 500. That is obvious as we're comparing a single company to a well-diversified basket of 500 stocks. However, the company is just marginally more volatile, which is important for investors allocating large sums. After all, when building a dividend (income) portfolio, one should avoid too much volatility.

Data by YCharts

So, what about the valuation?

Valuation

The chart below shows the total return chart of ADM, including dividends. I added a few horizontal lines to display that the stock has been through a few prolonged periods of zero gains.

Unlucky investors who bought at the top in 2006 were back where they started during the 2020 lows. I'm cherry-picking here, but the main message is that timing matters. ADM is a stock that thrives when inflation is high. In the past twenty years, we had just a few periods of elevated inflation.

TradingView (ADM Total Return)

That said, ADM shares are down 14% year-to-date and down 11% over the past 12 months. The stock is 19% below its all-time high. In other words, the agriculture "hype" is gone.

However, the agriculture bull case isn't gone. In its 4Q22 earnings call, the company reported a strong outlook, which is in line with my own expectations for the industry.

ADM expects to see continued strong demand in North America, driven by domestic demand for oil and meal, as well as potential crush margins in Europe due to a bad crop in Argentina and the need for biodiesel in the US.

ADM has good visibility into the next year, given its book, and expects to see strong margins and volumes for RPO (refined palm oil) and biodiesel. Ag Services may be planned a bit slower than last year, but 2023 falls into a strong-range scenario, which is confirmed by analyst estimates (as seen below).

Looking at the big picture, we see that the company is not expected to repeat its huge success in 2022, which makes sense. While EBITDA is expected to contract in both 2023 and 2024, EBITDA and EBITDA margins are expected to remain elevated.

TIKR.com

So, what does this mean in terms of the valuation?

The company currently has a $52.1 billion enterprise value. This is based on its $44.0 billion market cap, $7.8 billion in expected 2023 net debt, and $300 million in minority interest. This translates to an 8.8x multiple of this year's expected EBITDA.

This valuation is very attractive, and I believe that ADM's fair value is somewhere between $100 and $110 based on current conditions.

Data by YCharts

The consensus price target is $102. The two latest ratings that came in were from USB (Buy, $115) and Wolfe Research (Outperform, $117).

Takeaway

In this article, we discussed ADM, a highly fascinating agriculture company with a dividend king status. ADM presents an attractive valuation, along with a history of consistent dividend growth, low payout ratio, and fundamental tailwinds, which makes it an excellent choice for conservative investors seeking a reliable dividend stock.

If I didn't have so much agriculture and energy exposure already, I would be a buyer at these levels.