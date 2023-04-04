Kirkland's, Inc. (KIRK) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 04, 2023 11:31 AM ETKirkland's, Inc. (KIRK)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.72K Followers

Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call April 4, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Cody Cree - Director of Investor Relations

Steven Woodward - President and Chief Executive Officer

Mike Madden - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jeremy Hamblin - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Anthony Lebiedzinski - Sidoti & Company

John Lawrence - The Benchmark Company

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for participating in today's conference call to discuss Kirkland's financial results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended January 28th, 2023. Joining us today are Kirkland's Home CEO, Steve "Woody" Woodward; EVP and CFO, Mike Madden and the company's External Director of Investor Relations, Cody Cree.

Following the remarks, we'll open the call for questions. Before we go further, I'd like to turn the call over to Mr. Cree as he reads the company's Safe Harbor statement with the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, provides important cautions regarding forward-looking statements.

Cody, please go ahead.

Cody Cree

Thanks, Jamie. Except for historical information discussed during this conference call, the statements made by company management are forward-looking and made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Kirkland's actual results and future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Those risks and uncertainties are more fully described in Kirkland's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

I'd like to remind everyone that this call will be available for replay through April 11th, 2023. A webcast replay will also be available via the link provided in today's press release, as well as on the company's website at kirklands. com.

Now I'd like to turn the call over to Kirkland's

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.