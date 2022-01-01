PhonlamaiPhoto

Semiconductor stocks have been on a wild ride in the past couple of years, to say the least. They've been the darlings of Wall Street, commanding huge valuations and growth forecasts, and they've been thrown out with the day's trash, having been pummeled into submission in late-2022. However, chip stocks are back. They are blowing away most other sectors in the market in 2023, but I think it's just the beginning of an epic bull cycle.

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is one of the larger chip stocks at a $100+ billion market cap, but it has underperformed its peers so far this year. The stock is finishing out what should be a very bullish consolidation pattern, and I think it's going higher.

The last time I covered AMAT, the stock was $98, and I slapped a buy rating on it. That was last June, and shares are up 25% since then, about 5X the return of the S&P 500 (SP500) during the same time frame. We'll call that a win, but what's next? I think once the ascending triangle finishes up - which should be quite soon - AMAT will be off to the races once more, and I'm reiterating my buy rating as such.

A beautiful setup for the bulls

Let's begin with the chart, as we always do, in order to get a lay of the land in terms of where the stock has been, and where it may be going. You already know I'm bullish, and there are several reasons. The ascending triangle I've drawn in is cause for strong bullishness on its own, but there's more to like as well.

The top of the triangle is right where the stock traded for months last year, which is, of course, exactly the reason why the top of the triangle is forming there. It's major price resistance, but the stock is behaving exactly the way we'd want to see in order to have good confidence there is a breakout coming.

The moving averages are going sharply higher, and are forming the rising part of the triangle. That lends additional credence to the triangle argument as we have price support and moving average support in the same area. The breakout will be confirmed with a move over $125 on a closing basis, and preferably, on better-than-average volume.

The accumulation/distribution line looks amazing, as it's flying up and to the right. That indicator measures whether Wall Street is buying dips or selling rips, and AMAT is firmly in the former camp. The A/D line helps us know which stocks are being bought on weakness, which is generally indicative of longer-term bullishness, and AMAT has it.

The PPO is putting in lower highs, which is generally not a good sign. However, in this case, it makes sense given the stock is consolidating in a triangle. In this case, I'm interpreting the PPO as a "reset" of momentum after a huge upside move. That's necessary in order to provide enough momentum for the next move, and to my eye, it's been sufficiently reset.

As we can see in the bottom two panels, the semiconductors have beaten the S&P 500 by 26% so far this year, although AMAT has lost ground to its peers. That still means it's trouncing the S&P 500, but I also think that underperformance against its peers is going to be resolved soon.

The bottom line here is that so long as the rising support of the triangle holds, AMAT's path of least resistance is higher, and I expect to see a breakout in the near future.

Revisions finally going higher again

One big reason I think semis will continue to move higher - AMAT included - is that revenue and earnings revisions are finally going higher again. I mentioned that there was some irrational exuberance in 2020/2021, which led to estimates that were ultimately proven too high. But that's gone, and we're looking at rising estimates once more, which is key for long-term bull runs.

Seeking Alpha

Revenue revisions look entirely different than they did last time I wrote about AMAT, and we can see that all years now have slight upward slopes, rather than nosediving lower. As the fears of a recession eventually fade, and supply chain issues further resolve themselves, there's a lot of potential upside here, and it's already underway.

Revenue growth is great, and it's a key component of a bull run, but so are margins. Below we have trailing-twelve-months gross and operating margins for a look there.

TIKR

The picture isn't quite as rosy here because we have slightly declining gross margins over the past few quarters, and operating margins have followed suit. I'll be clear that the margin picture is not adding to the bullish outlook given that AMAT is producing higher revenue, but is not seeing commensurately higher margins. If I have a concern about the bull case, it's contained within the chart above. On the plus side, if AMAT can get its margin losses under control, it could fuel another round of analyst upgrades. For now, it's a net negative.

Cash is king

Let's turn our attention to the balance sheet, as AMAT is much more active in managing its balance sheet composition than most other companies, as it's more typical to find a preferred level of debt and manage around it. AMAT, on the other hand, is quite opportunistic and that leads to big changes at times. Below is net debt in millions of dollars for the past three years.

TIKR

Net debt had been hovering between -$1 billion and +$1 billion for some time, but in the past few quarters has gone much higher. The company now has about $2.1 billion in net debt, which is completely manageable, and not a concern. However, it does mean there's slightly reduced flexibility with additional debt, as the company has already taken on about $2 billion in additional net debt in the past year.

Part of the reason net debt has risen is because the company's capital returns are significant. Below, we have share repurchases (in blue) and dividends paid (in black) on a TTM basis, in millions of dollars.

TIKR

The company has spent billions of dollars buying back shares, and given the recent run up in price, that's been quite the investment. I love share repurchases because they help boost EPS - and therefore, the share price - forever because it permanently reduces the number of shares that earnings are spread over. AMAT has done well here to reduce the float, but it has resulted in net debt climbing. I would expect reduced capital returns as a result, as the $6+ billion in share repurchases over a 12 month period we saw last year is simply unsustainable. That's not a headwind, per se, but it is a reduced tailwind, so to speak.

The net result of all of this is EPS revisions that are just starting to creep higher.

Seeking Alpha

I won't beat the departed steed here, but the point is that we're seeing improvements in EPS estimates, and that's critical for a sustained bull move.

Wrapping it up

The final piece to the puzzle here is the Applied Materials, Inc. valuation, and we've got forward P/Es plotted for the past three years to help us along in that discussion.

TIKR

We can see that valuations were quite depressed late last year, but have since skyrocketed. That means AMAT is not "cheap" by any means, and is ahead of its average forward P/E for the past three years today. However, it is my view that's been done because Wall Street knows better days are ahead, and isn't waiting around for higher earnings to actually accrue; big money is buying now.

While I have concerns about Applied Materials, Inc.'s margins, the fact that revenue is moving higher, and there's a beautiful, bullish consolidation pattern taking place on the chart, means I'm still quite bullish here. I think AMAT is going to break out and go potentially a lot higher, with the first target at ~$140, which is the measurement of the triangle breakout move, as well as price resistance from 2022. Place stops below the ascending triangle to limit risk, but I think this one is ready to go.