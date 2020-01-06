Potentially The Greatest Swap Idea In CEF History: Sell GUT, Buy PGP

Apr. 04, 2023 11:48 AM ETGabelli Utility Trust (GUT), PGPCLM, CRF, PDI, PTY, SPY, XLU4 Comments
Douglas Albo profile picture
Douglas Albo
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • What could go wrong with a fund near an all-time high 105% market price premium combined with a near all-time low NAV?
  • Shareholders of the Gabelli Utility Trust may think they own a safe utility stock fund offering a very attractive 8.4% current market yield, but that couldn't be further from the truth.
  • Only one other CEF in recent history has breached the 100% market premium level and that was the PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income fund.
  • Today however, after four distribution cuts since 2016, PGP's premium has collapsed from a high of 110% in July of 2016 to only 1.2% today.
  • What happened? Well, read on and find out why I turned my bearish opinion around and made PGP my Top Specialty Pick for 2023. And just as importantly, is there a lesson to be learned for GUT shareholders? Well, let's just say this might be the greatest swap idea in CEF history.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of CEFs: Income + Opportunity get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Value Price scale 3d word concept over white

alex-mit

What is the biggest mistake income investors make when choosing a CEF? They only look at the fund's market price, market yield and market price performance.

I've called many, many CEF distribution cuts and distribution raises over the years, and you know

Thank you for reading my article. My goal is to give you observations and actionable ideas in Closed-End funds while educating you on how these unique and opportunistic funds work.

CEFs can be one of the most exhilarating and yet most frustrating security classes to invest in, and it's important that you have someone who can be a level head during up and down periods of the market. I hope to be that voice of calm when necessary.   ~ Douglas Albo 

If you'd like to learn more about my services, please go to this link:

CEFs:  Income +Opportunity

This article was written by

Douglas Albo profile picture
Douglas Albo
11.67K Followers
Looking for equity CEFs with the best income and appreciation potential?

Registered Investment Advisor since 2009. Prior experience includes 12-years as a Vice-President, Financial Advisor at Smith Barney from 1994 to 2001 and Morgan Stanley from 2001 to 2007.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PGP, CLM, CRF, SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.