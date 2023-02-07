BHP: The More It Drops, The More We Buy

Apr. 04, 2023 12:55 PM ETBHP Group Limited (BHP), BHPLF5 Comments
Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • BHP Group Limited's recent drawdown presents a lucrative opportunity for investors seeking to lower their portfolio cost basis.
  • The company is yet to realize the benefits of higher base metals prices. And as discussed in our previous articles, abated rainfall in Australia provides scope for production increases.
  • Although the stock's price-to-book ratio is of concern, its other primary price multiples and dividend metrics are well situated.
  • Do not overlook recent events; BHP's exploration pipeline and planned pivot out of coal might add volume to its stock's valuation.
  • Strong Buy Assigned to BHP Group Limited.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Factor Investing Hub get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

BHP Billiton Announces Record Financial Results

Ian Waldie/Getty Images News

BHP Group Limited's (NYSE:BHP) stock is in a slight tizzy, given its near 5% month-over-month drawdown. However, it is time to remind ourselves that BHP is the kind of stock that investors usually utilize for dividend growth strategies

VBN

BHP's RSI (Seeking Alpha)

VBN

Base Metal Price Index (YCharts)

VBN

BHP's Top Shareholders (Market Screener)

VBN

Valuation Multiples (Seeking Alpha)

VBN

Dividend Scorecard (Seeking Alpha)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Looking for structured portfolio ideas? Members of The Factor Investing Hub receive access to advanced asset pricing models. Learn More >>>

This article was written by

Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
2.81K Followers
Cyclical Investing Made Easy

Quantitative Fund & Research Firm with a Qualitative Overlay.

Coverage: Global Equities, Fixed Income, ETFs, and REITs.

Methods: Factor Analysis, Fundamental, Valuation, Street Gossip, and Common Sense.

Our work on Seeking Alpha consists of independent research and not financial advice.



Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BHP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.