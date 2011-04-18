BCM: This Unconventional Exposure To Commodities Works

Konstantinos Kosmidis profile picture
Konstantinos Kosmidis
6 Followers

Summary

  • BCM is an ETN that offers exposure to the commodity markets via replicating the performance of Barclays Commodity Index Pure Beta TR.
  • As a debt instrument, BCM eliminates tracking errors and can offer tax advantages to long-term investors.
  • ETFs are more suitable for speculating on commodity prices, but BCM has the potential to deliver stronger returns over the long haul.
  • BCM's fees are high when compared to commodity ETFs, but not unreasonably so.
  • The call risk of BCM, which is unusual for an ETF investor, will naturally cause discomfort, but based on Barclays' ETN call record, I don't think it is high.

Barclays tower, Canary Wharf

AmandaLewis

Thesis

The iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM) is not as popular as ETFs that offer exposure to the commodity markets. Its market capitalization is comparatively small and there's not much coverage for it. I think that this is

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Konstantinos Kosmidis profile picture
Konstantinos Kosmidis
6 Followers
I am a self-taught value investor interested in common stocks and ETFs. I am always on the lookout for opportunities that may safely grow my retirement fund while producing alpha. My goal here is to provide investors with analysis that transparently communicates my thoughts on the securities I cover from the POV of my own capital allocation needs.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.