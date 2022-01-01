CHUNYIP WONG

Many companies in the financial, mortgage trust, and BDC sectors have taken significant valuation hits as a result of Silicon Valley Bank's failure. Select mortgage trusts that are overweight alternative mortgage assets such as Mortgage Servicing Rights and have less exposure to mortgage-backed securities, in my opinion, provide a better hedge against unexpected changes in the central bank's interest rate policy.

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) is now one of my largest portfolio holdings, as I increased my position in this mortgage trust during the selloff.

I believe Rithm Capital's unique portfolio positioning provides a solid hedge against the Fed's unpredictability in 2023, and the book value discount reflects a very high margin of safety.

Rithm Capital Is The Best Fed-Hedge You Can Buy

The Fed created significant uncertainty for investors in March by raising benchmark interest rates by 25 basis points despite growing concerns about the health of the U.S. banking system. It was the central bank's ninth rate hike in the current cycle, and even the growing risk of a larger banking crisis could not deter the Fed from maintaining its hawkish stance.

Nobody knows whether the bank crisis will worsen, but mortgage REITs that provide a better hedge against multiple interest rate paths, such as Rithm Capital, are now particularly appealing.

Interest Rates (Tradingeconomics.com)

The Fed May Continue To Hike In 2023

According to the Fed's 'dot plot', the central bank is nearing the end of its rate-hiking cycle, which could lead some investors to speculate that traditional mortgage trusts with large MBS portfolios could be interesting bets once again.

Traditional mortgage trusts own portfolios of mortgage-backed securities that have suffered valuation losses as the Fed aggressively raises interest rates in 2022.

Whether the Fed raises rates or not, mortgage trusts with diversified mortgage portfolios that are interest rate 'path independent' have a strong chance of outperforming in the future in my view.

Rating Cycle (Tradingeconomics.com)

Continuous Platform Evolution

Rithm Capital is not a traditional mortgage trust, and it has acquired a number of companies in recent years in order to strengthen its mortgage servicing business (for example, the acquisition of Shellpoint).

Rithm Capital also has a substantial portfolio of Mortgage Servicing Rights, which have higher market valuations (multiples) during rising-rate cycles. Rithm Capital is also developing a private capital management business, which could help it diversify its income streams even further.

MSR Portfolio Overview (Rithm Capital)

MSR Portfolio Provides A Hedge Against Rising Interest Rates

Rithm Capital is distinguished from other MBS-focused mortgage REITs such as Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) by its Mortgage Servicing Rights.

Rithm Capital owned $8.9 billion in Mortgage Servicing Rights at the end of 2022, with an unpaid principal sum of $609 billion. Mortgage Servicing Rights are unique mortgage assets that appreciate in a rising-rate environment and thus provide an effective hedge against further interest rate increases.

Rithm Capital's MSR portfolio generated $254.6 million in annual net servicing revenue and is a significant source of income for the trust. The Fed's decision to raise interest rates in the face of a bank panic may indicate that rates will rise higher than the market currently prices into securities prices.

Mortgage Servicing Rights (Rithm Capital)

Rithm Capital Is Now Trading At An Unreasonably Large Discount To Book Value

Rithm Capital, like other mortgage trusts, has recently begun to sell at a discount to book value, despite the fact that the portfolio is significantly more diversified (Mortgage Servicing Rights inclusion) and less oriented toward mortgage-backed securities than that of 'normal' mortgage trusts.

Rithm Capital's book value was $12 at the end of 2022, and it has remained stable since the pandemic. Despite higher quality mortgage assets on its balance sheet, passive income investors can currently lock in a 34% discount to book value with a stock price of only $8.

Data by YCharts

My Conclusion

Despite offering a more diversified, less rate-sensitive balance sheet and investment portfolio than other mortgage trusts in the sector, Rithm Capital is trading at an unreasonable 34% discount to book value.

The failure of Silicon Valley Bank has resulted in the Fed continuing to raise interest rates, but Rithm Capital's book value should be more stable due to its MSR exposure.

Given its diversified portfolio positioning and investment in Mortgage Servicing Rights, the 34% discount to book value appears completely unjustified.

Rithm Capital may be primarily viewed as a Fed-hedge since the bank crisis has created new uncertainty about the pace of rate hikes, and it is for this reason that the trust has become my largest portfolio position.