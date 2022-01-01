Rithm Capital: Why I Think This 12.5% Yielder Is Now A Fed-Hedge

Summary

  • The failure of SVB has created unpredictability with respect to the Fed’s interest rate path.
  • Rithm Capital offers a hedge against unexpected interest rate moves as the portfolio is heavily geared towards Mortgage Servicing Rights.
  • The collapse of SVB has created an unreasonably large discount to book value.

Architecture details Modern Building Glass facade Exterior

CHUNYIP WONG

Many companies in the financial, mortgage trust, and BDC sectors have taken significant valuation hits as a result of Silicon Valley Bank's failure. Select mortgage trusts that are overweight alternative mortgage assets such as Mortgage Servicing Rights and have less

Interest Rates

Interest Rates (Tradingeconomics.com)

Rating Cycle

Rating Cycle (Tradingeconomics.com)

MSR Portfolio Overview

MSR Portfolio Overview (Rithm Capital)

Mortgage Servicing Rights

Mortgage Servicing Rights (Rithm Capital)

Chart
Data by YCharts

A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RITM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

