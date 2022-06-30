Edwin Tan /E+ via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Simpple Ltd.

Simpple Ltd. (SPPL) has filed to raise $9 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm provides software and equipment to property owners to help them manage their facilities efficiently.

Given management’s high valuation expectations and the myriad risks facing the company, I'll pass on the IPO.

SIMPPLE Overview

Singapore-based Simpple Ltd. was founded to develop PropTech software and robotic solutions for real estate property owner management.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Mr. CHONG Jiexiang Aloysius, who has been with the firm since its inception in 2016 and was previously the founder of Homebots Pte Ltd, a distributor of consumer floor and window cleaning robots.

The company’s primary offerings include the following:

Software - software platform

PLUS - robotic cleaning and security

SIMPPLE.AI - automated facilities management solutions

As of June 30, 2022, Simpple Ltd. has booked fair market value investment of $1.4 million from investors including Mains d'Or Investments, IFSC Founders Pte Ltd and various individuals.

Simpple Ltd. - Customer Acquisition

The firm seeks clients in the public and private facilities management market in Singapore.

Management says the company services "20 out of the 30 Top-Tier Singapore facilities management contractors."

General & Administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen sharply as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

General & Administrative Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 80.0% 2021 54.3% 2020 54.3% Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

The General & Administrative efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of General & Administrative expense, rose to 0.2x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

General & Administrative Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 0.2 2021 0.0 Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth/EBITDA trajectory.

SPPL’s most recent calculation was negative (5%) as of June 30, 2022, so the firm has performed poorly in this regard, per the table below:

Rule of 40 Calculation Recent Rev. Growth % 23% EBITDA % -28% Total -5% Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

Simpple Ltd.’s Market & Competition

According to a 2022 market research report by Gen Consulting, the market for facilities management in Singapore was an estimated $966 million in 2021 and is forecast to reach $1.1 billion by 2028.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 2.1% from 2022 to 2028.

The main drivers for this expected growth are strong growth in the business sector in Singapore which is expected to drive demand upward in the coming years.

Also, the company intends to expand its service footprint overseas to other markets, including Australia, Hong Kong, Canada, Japan, the Middle East and other regions.

Major competitive or other industry participants include the following:

Smart Clean

Gablotech

Convergent

Swipe Task

Unabiz

Numerous building service contractors

Others.

Simpple Ltd. Financial Performance

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Uneven topline revenue growth

Variable gross profit and gross margin

A swing to operating loss

Increased cash used in operations.

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 $ 1,849,162 23.3% 2021 $ 3,091,198 -1.4% 2020 $ 3,134,475 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 $ 960,080 41.1% 2021 $ 1,720,820 -1.4% 2020 $ 1,744,912 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 51.92% 2021 55.67% 2020 55.67% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 $ (518,548) -28.0% 2021 $ 41,212 1.3% 2020 $ 41,789 1.3% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Net Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 $ (465,650) -25.2% 2021 $ 48,682 2.6% 2020 $ 49,364 2.7% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 $ (272,734) 2021 $ (217,281) 2020 $ (220,323) (Glossary Of Terms.) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

As of June 30, 2022, Simpple Ltd. had $8.2 million in cash and $1.7 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ending June 30, 2022, was negative ($304,402).

Simpple Ltd. IPO Details

Simpple Ltd. intends to raise $9 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares, offering two million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $4.50 per share.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $67.5 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 12.15%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a "low float" stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

Approximately $4.0 million for research and development of products and technology as well as intellectual property strategy and implementation Approximately $2.5 million for scaling up sales and marketing into overseas markets and for opening selected satellite offices. Approximately $1.5 million for potential acquisitions and strategic investments The remaining net proceeds will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes. (Source - SEC.)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management said the firm is, to its knowledge, not a party to any legal proceeding that would have a material adverse effect on its financial condition or operations.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Maxim Group.

Valuation Metrics For Simpple Ltd.

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $74,086,475 Enterprise Value $67,521,700 Price / Sales 21.53 EV / Revenue 19.62 EV / EBITDA -185.49 Earnings Per Share -$0.02 Operating Margin -10.58% Net Margin -10.30% Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 12.15% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $4.50 Net Free Cash Flow -$304,402 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share -0.41% Debt / EBITDA Multiple -4.54 CapEx Ratio 1.75 Revenue Growth Rate 23.31% (Glossary Of Terms.) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

Commentary About Simpple Ltd.’s IPO

SPPL is seeking U.S. public capital market investment for continued R&D and for its international expansion efforts.

The firm’s financials have produced fluctuating topline revenue growth, uneven gross profit and gross margin, a swing to operating loss and growing cash used in operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ending June 30, 2022, was negative ($304,402).

General & Administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen sharply as revenue has increased; its General & Administrative efficiency multiple rose to only 0.2x in the most recent reporting period.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and retain any future earnings for reinvestment back into the firm's growth and working capital needs.

Simpple Ltd.’s CapEx Ratio indicates it has spent materially on capital expenditures despite its negative operating cash flow.

The company’s Rule of 40 results have been poor, with positive revenue growth more than offset by a significantly negative EBITDA figure for this metric.

The market opportunity for providing facilities services in Singapore is moderate-sized and expected to grow at a very slow rate of growth.

Maxim Group is the sole underwriter, and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (11.8%) since their IPO. This is a middle-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

Risks to the company’s outlook as a public company include its international expansion plans, which is a high-risk and likely high-cost revenue growth approach with a management team that is unproven in this regard.

As for valuation expectations, management is asking investors to pay an Enterprise Value/Revenue multiple of approximately 19.6x.

Given management’s high valuation expectations and the myriad risks facing the firm, I'll pass on the Simpple Ltd. IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.