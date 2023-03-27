First Citizens: Pure Momentum - Charting New Highs And Support Ahead

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
5.98K Followers

Summary

  • The FCNCA stock has recorded an impressive rally, likely leaving the bears behind to lament over missing the March 2023 bottom.
  • For now, the bank appears to benefit from the SIVB takeover, potentially expanding its asset portfolio while spreading the risks of credit losses.
  • FCNCA's strategy of acquiring government-seized lenders since 2009 appears to be highly successful, expanding its top and bottom line at a 5Y CAGR of 39.51% and 49.13%, respectively.
  • This is on top of the excellent Stock Price Returns of over 435% over the past ten years.
  • However, with the stock already trading near its fair value, investors who add here may encounter a reduced margin of safety. We shall discuss further.

businessman jumping on growing chart with sky background

shutter_m

It's Too Late To Join The FCNCA Rally

FCNCA 3Y Stock Price

FCNCA 3Y Stock Price

Trading View

The First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) stock has already recorded an impressive recovery to $950.79 from the recent March bottom, attributed to the positive optics from the

Details On SIVB Acquisition

Wall Street Journal

FCNCA's Closing Balance Sheet

Wall Street Journal

FCNCA & Peers 1Y P/E Valuations

S&P Capital IQ

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
5.98K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.