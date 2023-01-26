hapabapa

Overall thesis

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) has faced another delay in an FDA decision for its sickle cell disease gene therapy. This has come with a drop in share price from $4.3 to $3 at the end of March. I have covered bluebird bio a few times, and much of my analysis has centered on the hope of FDA approval of their novel gene therapies. With the main product awaiting a decision, we should soon find out more about the future of the company. The FDA decision delay has spooked some investors, but the underlying business case remains unchanged. I believe a positive decision would put the company on track for growth with strong revenue potential with a novel, curative and exciting treatment for a chronic and serious condition with limited treatment options. The likelihood of this positive decision however is difficult to predict. While I remain hopeful, the company is facing challenges.

Main news

bluebird bio has seen its share price fall over the last few months on the back of cash flow challenges and financial pressures. I have previously written about the company, where I have been optimistic about its growth potential. But the falling price is admittedly disappointing for a company that I saw as having potential. My overall stance has not changed too much: I believe that if they can get their sickle-cell anaemia therapy approved and convince insurers of its value, it could be in the way for positive revenues from a large market. However, this is looking to be a challenge, with various regulatory hurdles and a competitive market. bluebird bio have released their annual report this month, so it is a good time to revisit the company.

Risks

The main risk is the potential for rejection of lovotibeglogene autotemcel, their sickle cell disease treatment. This would likely be the biggest selling product. Sickle cell disease affects around 100,000 people in the US and represents a very valuable market. The latest challenge has been a delay in the FDA decision on their submission, meaning they're likely to miss their quarter 1 submission goal. However, right not it should be remembered that this is by no means a rejection. It's unclear when they decision will be made, and we will have to wait for a final decision. It looks like it will be a tense wait.

A negative decision could come from safety concerns, which have been a constant worry during trials and FDA reviews of their other products, of challenges in the complex manufacturing process.

bluebird bio received approval for their first two products in late 2022: Zynteglo for beta-thalassaemia, and Skysona for the rare neurological condition cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy. This was after more than a decade of research, meaning that after a long time, bluebird is finally in a position to bring in some much needed revenues. Commercial success will depend on the market accepting these novel gene therapies.

Despite being a leader in the field, Bluebird bio are facing competition from Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) who are also developing gene therapies. Their exa-cell product is also awaiting FDA submission for beta-thalassaemia and sickle-cell disease. Unlike bluebird bio who use a viral vector platform, Vertex and Crispr instead use Crispr technology. Part of bluebird bio's challenge will be to prove their viral vector technology is the more viable and useful option in clinical practice. And with costs running into the several millions of dollars (Zynteglo priced at $2.8 million, and Skysona at $3 million), clinician buy-in will be central for success. bluebird bio's products are the first to market giving them a good advantage in this respect.

A key risk for bluebird bio is cash availability. I wrote about this in my last article on bluebird bio and the same challenge remains. The estimated gross cash burn rate gives them around four months of cash, although this is slightly up from last year. As stated in their annual report, the need for capital could be a significant issue. They already raised funding through a $120 million public offering in January 2023, with a fall in share price that soon followed. And with mounting costs, they need a reliable income source soon. If all goes to plan, the two products can offer this lifeline and see them through the year.

blubird bio Financials

Total revenue as of December 2022 was $3.5 million, comparable to the same time in 2021 of $3.6 million. The operating expenses have fallen as they have worked to streamline their business, from $574.6 million to $392.7 million in December 2021 and 2022, respectively. This helped them bring down their net losses significantly from $819 million, to $266 million in December 2021 to 2022, respectively. Their cash reserves are, as expected, of concern. bluebird bio currently report total cash and cash equivalents of $158 million in December 2022, down from $206 million in 2021 and $373 million in 2020. One positive finding is that their net loss per share has fallen from $11.89 to $3.39 from December 2021 to December 2022.

The need to raise funds has led to an increase in their debt ratio from 0.37 to 0.65 between December 2021 and 2022. While this is not to worrying by itself, it represents a big increase, and the debt-to-equity ratio increased from 0.59 to 1.83 over the same period.

Seeking Alpha give the following ratings for Bluebird bio:

Now 3 months ago 6 months ago Valuation C- C- C- Growth B D D Profitability C+ D+ D+ Momentum D+ A A+ Revisions C B- B Click to enlarge

While they have been generally downgraded, they still look to have growth potential.

Conclusion

bluebird bio is a company I have been very hopeful on. They're a fascinating company with a novel and ambitious product line. After some challenges they have obtained approval of two gene therapies as first of their kind therapies. 2023 will likely be the year they can finally gain some traction and bring in revenues for the company. However, the sickle cell disease treatment is what I believe could be their flagship money-making product. Sickle cell disease is a relatively common condition with a high-lifetime costs, making the extremely high price-tag of gene therapies cost efficient. However, insurers must be convinced of this which can often be a challenge.

I'm still holding my position, as a speculative option. It will not be my main holding, as a negative decision will bring further financial woes and likely an associated share price fall. While their other products can continue to grow and bring in revenues, the sickle cell disease would be the major market that I see would be the driver of possible future share price increases. As I have said in my other articles, I see bluebird bio as a more speculative position. After a long period of waiting, it's finally crunch time for the company as FDA decisions are awaited. While the price has fallen, I think a positive decision will bring a good boost to the company, but a negative decision will be a severe hit.

Disclaimer: I hold a small position in bluebird bio as a speculative chance. However, I will not be increasing my position at the moment.