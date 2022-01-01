SCHP: Inflation Expectations Have Retreated, Upgrading To Hold

Apr. 04, 2023 1:51 PM ETSchwab U.S. TIPS ETF™ (SCHP)
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
3.25K Followers

Summary

  • The final Fed rate hike may come sooner rather than later.
  • Inflation expectations have eased as recent CPI and PCE data have been more tame.
  • Given the less sanguine sentiment, I'm upgrading SCHP to a hold from a sell as risks appear discounted.

Close-up bond market trading screen with rising yields. Coupons, rates, yields and other informations are displayed.

Torsten Asmus

Bonds are boasting a decent return so far in 2023. Easing inflation fears and jitters about a looming U.S. recession are two factors causing investors to return to the relative safety of fixed income. The TIPS market has cooled, though, as the

TIPS And Nominal Treasuries Trading Together Lately

Stockcharts.com

TIPS Yields Have Declined YTD

WisdomTree

SCHP Portfolio Profile

Morningstar

SCHP Maturity Profile

Schwab

SCHP: Bullish Seasonal Trends Through Early August

EquityClock.com

SCHP: Shares Nearing A Bullish Breakout After Basing

Stockcharts.com

This article was written by

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
3.25K Followers
Freelance Financial Writer | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including articles, blogs, emails, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Freedom Tribe.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.