Kristian1108/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Boeing (NYSE:BA) is seemingly getting back on track, with the stock gaining 7.5% year-to-date. Preliminary delivery numbers from March are a bit above expectations, so we're seeing positives. Also with regard to Boeing 737 MAX flight activity in China we're seeing meaningful increases and Boeing executives are even thinking about a restart of deliveries to China somewhere this year.

However, there also are areas where Boeing keeps missing its targets. A few examples are the Presidential Aircraft, the KC-46, and the T-7A Red Hawk. All of these are defense programs and it shows that the competitive pricing Boeing once offered is now biting the company and its investors and customers back. The Boeing 777X airplane is years behind on schedule and it remains to be seen how robust demand for that jet is once it enters service. Despite all these issues, we are seeing changes that do raise question markets.

Boeing CEO Bonus Axed On Boeing 777X Delays And More

Boeing

While we see media reports stating that Boeing's CEO stock performance based award was lost over the delayed service entry of the Boeing 777X. There actually is more to it.

Below you see the outline of the list that needed to be cleared before the end of 2023:

Safe return to service of the 737 MAX, including worldwide regulatory clearance, return to commercial service of grounded 737 MAX aircraft, and delivery of 737 MAX aircraft manufactured during the grounding;

Strengthen engineering in accordance with the recommendations of the Board's Committee on Airplane Policies and Processes;

Successful 777X entry into service and ramp-up of production and deliveries;

Successful Starliner crewed flight;

Achievement of key T-7A, MQ-25, and VC-25B milestones and KC-46 production stabilization;

Successful execution of the Board's long-range business plan objectives for Boeing Global Services established in 2020;

Achievement of closing and post-closing milestones for Embraer joint ventures, assuming regulatory approval.

Focusing on the Boeing 777X, by late 2020 it was already clear that the first deliveries would not occur before late 2023. With that in mind, it was already clear that specifically to the goals set forth for the Boeing 777X the CEO would not be eligible for the bonus as the ramp up in production was part of the objective. Furthermore in 2022, it became clear that the Boeing 777X would not enter service before 2025. So, we actually know for over two years that the Boeing 777X objective would not be met. Besides that, the crewed Starliner mission has yet to occur and the Embraer (ERJ)( JV did not close due to the pandemic. Add the miserable performance of Defense to that and the only achievement of Calhoun that can be seen by the public is the safe return of the Boeing 737 MAX which was a process set in motion even before he became CEO, and then I'm not even touching on his role as a board member where the board could not get a grasp on the MAX crisis either and did not steer it at any time away from becoming the mess it became.

The board provided the following comment:

In connection with his hire in 2020, Mr. Calhoun received a supplemental award of performance-based RSUs with a grant date value of $7,014,942. This award included several specific performance goals, all of which were required to be substantially achieved by December 31, 2023. These goals were set in January 2020 before the widespread onset of COVID-19, which had sweeping impacts on Boeing's operations and on demand for commercial aviation, and before changes to the regulatory environment, including the enactment and implementation of the Aircraft Certification Safety and Accountability Act, became fully apparent. Despite these industry challenges, under Mr. Calhoun's leadership, the Company has substantially achieved, or is on track to substantially achieve, most of these specific goals. Nonetheless, one of the goals was the successful entry into service and production/delivery ramp-up of the 777X by December 31, 2023. It is clear that this goal will not be met, albeit for reasons largely beyond Mr. Calhoun's control. The Board also recognizes that Mr. Calhoun has made several decisions concerning the management of the 777 program that were in the Company's long-term interest, but that contributed to that goal not being met. Accordingly, the Compensation Committee determined in August 2022 that the award will not vest. Notwithstanding this decision, which the Compensation Committee believes is compelled by the clear terms of the supplemental award, the Board recognizes and greatly appreciates Mr. Calhoun's leadership and many actions over the last three years to navigate through a constantly changing environment to best position the Company for the future, and without regard for the impact his decisions might have had on goals that were set prior to widespread onset of COVID and the changed regulatory environment.

While the board has rosy words for Mr. Calhoun, they fail to address that essentially most of the targets have not been met to date. What I actually find somewhat more worrisome is that the incentives are still largely based on timelines. You could say that the CEO made a decision to push the service entry to 2025 costing him his bonus, but that's really setting a low expectation bar. In some way, I do believe that performance based incentives should more be set for sustainable performance for Boeing and with such short term targets that is not the case. It just amplifies the risk of management pushing things and let a next generation of CEO and boards clean up the mess. Under Calhoun's lead, Defense has not been performing well also driven by bad contracts drafted before his tenure, the expected engineering strength infusion remained absent and the Boeing 787 had more than one delivery stop on its name. So, I don't quite see what Calhoun as brought to Boeing that positioned it well for the future.

No News, How Big Was The Boeing CEO Pay Cut Really?

The Aerospace Forum

So, that Calhoun would not receive the performance based incentives it should hardly come as a surprise. His performance based bonus was based on 21,988 restricted stock units valued over $7 million. In February, Boeing announced that it had granted 25,000 RSUs to Calhoun matching his purchases in the open market and to retain him. So, if you look at it from RSU perspective Calhoun lost nearly 22,000 in RSUs and then gained 25,000 RSUs to retain him while his track record is questionable at best. You tell me where the pay cut really is.

If you look at the current stock price, $7 million would only be worth $4.6 million today. The performance-based package was set to vest in year two and three with the value at the vesting dates being $4.8 million. While the board made the right decision to not award the performance-based bonus, they did give Calhoun 25,000 in RSUs matching his open market purchase. It's nice that a CEO buys stock as it shows confidence. Mr. Calhoun bought shares two days after the Investor Day where management had a bullish forecast on cash flow. Under the award, Calhoun will be given the 25,000 RSUs either four years from the grand date meaning February 2027 or if he is forced to leave earlier, whichever one comes first.

What remains is that while Calhoun has not done anything remarkable, he's given an incentive to stay and one can wonder how well aligned he will be with the company. He could focus on free cash flow growth and remain risk adverse on new airplane program launches which hardly can be called an alignment with the long-term interests of Boeing.

How Much Does the CEO of Boeing Make?

In 2022, even after denying the performance based bonus David Calhoun made $21.8 million as the CEO of The Boeing Company, consisting of a $1.4 million base pay, $17 million in long-term incentives and $3.4 million in annual incentives.

Conclusion: Boeing Stock Is A Buy, But Board Overstates CEO Achievements

I continue to believe that Boeing stock remains a buy, but at the same time I feel like the board is significantly overstating the current CEO's achievements and understating critical areas where Mr. Calhoun has failed to deliver and that is an unfortunate element I see that recurs in Mr. Calhoun's words as well where there is a big emphasis on the positives and less so on the negatives. The company is addressing those negatives now better than before, but not to satisfaction and I honestly find the incentives authorized by the board somewhat questionable. At best it's to keep some stability at the top, but even without an incentive to remain CEO I do believe that Calhoun would have stayed. So, in some way the board denied him his bonus but awarded a more generous retention bonus.