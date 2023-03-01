Scott Olson/Getty Images News

Written by Nick Ackerman.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) was making a sharp recovery earlier in the year, along with the many other REITs and the broader market. The sharp recovery had caused shares of STAG to go above what could be considered fair value - depending on what metrics one utilizes for their investing. However, that was short-lived. The latest bout of volatility due to bank failures has pushed the price back down to a level where it looks interesting once again.

That being said, the general caveat here is that things are looking riskier than they were previously. The lower valuation, in that case, could make sense. For a longer-term investor that has many years to invest, it still looks like it could be a strong opportunity.

Minimal Dividend Growth Continues, But Maybe That's Not All Bad

The latest dividend increase, once again, was fairly small, as it has been for several years now. They bumped it up from $0.1217 last year to $0.1225, working out to a 0.7% increase. Assuming no more increases this year, that is going against what they had indicated a year ago.

STAG Distribution History (Seeking Alpha)

The CFO made this remark in the Q1 2022 earnings call a year ago.

So, our first quarter payout ratio is 80%. We communicated a couple of years ago that we wanted to bring that payout ratio to the 80% level. We would like to be there for this year. We will continue to evaluate it, but we are getting close to the point where we think that we can begin growing the dividend distribution in line with our CAD per share growth. It may not be this year, but we are getting close to the moderation level that we had communicated.

With the volatility in the banking sector we've been experiencing, it could pause rate hikes sooner than expected or even cause interest rates to be cut sooner than the market expected. That could help out solid REITs such as STAG in terms of being able to manage better growth going forward with cheaper financing.

Most of their debt is fixed-rate, with minimal maturities through 2025. That puts them in a better position than most. Their debt costs aren't exploding higher or anticipated to in the short term.

STAG Underlying Debt Fixed/Floating And Maturity Breakdown (STAG Industrial)

However, STAG retaining more of their free cash flow instead of paying it out to shareholders gives them more options. They can keep that retained cash to grow and take advantage of opportunities. In the last earnings call, that's exactly what they noted too, and they noted that they had around $76 million in FCF after the dividend was paid.

Consistent with our previous messaging, the dividend payout ratio continues to moderate declining from 82.1% to 77.8% at year-end 2022. This past year, we retained approximately $76 million of free cash flow after dividends paid. These dollars are available for incremental investment opportunities, debt repayment and other general corporate purposes.

During times of economic uncertainty, it doesn't hurt to keep some additional liquidity around overall, either. So at first, while I was mildly disappointed, it makes sense given our uncertain outlook.

At the same time, REITs are required to pay out a significant portion of their taxable income. It seems they can manipulate this figure through various levers to retain more capital. At a certain point, earnings growth would seem to start factoring into the taxable income. Eventually, the "levers" would seemingly have to run out, and it would start increasing taxable income. Admittedly, I'm not an accounting or tax professional, so that's just making an assumption.

Either way, growth should translate into management and the Board eventually feeling more comfortable with growing their dividend. As they noted previously, they were looking to grow the dividend more in line with CAD growth.

CAD growth in the last quarter and the full year were 16.1% and 16.7%, respectively. CAD per share based on diluted weighted average common shares outstanding in the last quarter was $0.4799 against the year-ago quarter of $0.4269. That represented a growth of 12.42%.

For 2022, CAD per share based on diluted weighted average common shares outstanding was $1.915 compared to $1.79 for 2021. That was a growth of 6.98% year-over-year. That was similar to the core FFO per share diluted growth of 7.3% year-over-year. No matter which earnings metric you look at, both are well above the 0.7% dividend increase we received. In addition to that, AFFO is expected to continue growing going forward.

STAG Industrial AFFO History And Forward Estimate (Portfolio Insight)

Thus, we should expect to see higher growth in the dividend in the future, perhaps when the economic outlook is a bit more pleasant.

Valuation

The dividend and earnings growth are important factors when considering STAG. However, it must also be at the right price; we can't just pay whatever for a holding. Well, some do, but that's not generally the best strategy.

In this case, this name looks like it's trading at the lower end of its historical P/AFFO range. The range given puts any price between $32.17 and $36.01 at the moment. Shares are trading below the mid-point and right near the bottom of this range. That was after experiencing a spike to the upper range earlier this year, as we mentioned at the open.

STAG Fair Value Estimate Range (Portfolio Insight)

It's also down considerably from the euphoric valuation it was trading at through 2020 and at the beginning of 2022.

Most of that was the pandemic and the whole e-commerce push. As an industrial REIT, they have a large portion of their warehouses dedicated to e-commerce. They mention that around 31% of their portfolio handles e-commerce activity. Therefore, while that whole boom was happening, the prospects for STAG were almost seemingly endless.

Amazon (AMZN) remains their largest tenant as a percentage of their annual base rent. At 3%, it isn't an absolute overexposure, but on a relative basis compared to the rest of their tenants, they do command a good portion of this REITs properties.

STAG Top Tenants (STAG Industrial)

We know that endless growth didn't happen as e-commerce sales as a percentage of retail sales spiked but have now leveled out. The pandemic that accelerated the shift to e-commerce has seemingly permanently sped up the process, as it isn't falling off a cliff but merely flatlining. Going forward, e-commerce is anticipated to grow, and that should continue to benefit STAG.

E-Commerce Percentage of Retail (STAG Industrial)

Conclusion

STAG returned to a more attractive valuation, below its fair value level. The dividend growth has once again been on the low side if they don't plan to raise more later this year. While that can be disappointing, retaining cash for growth and liquidity during this highly uncertain environment isn't necessarily a negative either. Going forward, additional growth could eventually play out in a higher share price, better dividend growth, or a combination of both.