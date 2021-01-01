Clear Secure: Hardware/Software Biometric Play With Revenue Momentum

Apr. 04, 2023 2:04 PM ETClear Secure, Inc. (YOU)1 Comment
Verdant Peak Research profile picture
Verdant Peak Research
506 Followers

Summary

  • Clear Secure provides retinal scanning terminals at airports and other venues, which allow travelers to spend much less time going through security.
  • Clear Secure's business took a hit during the pandemic, but the company has come back in force and is growing revenues well.
  • While not profitable, the firm does have positive free cash flows and its financials heartily indicate that it is doubling down on growth.
  • It is trading at a relatively cheap operating cash flow valuation and is well-positioned to take advantage of the ongoing resurgence in air travel; as such, I am calling it a buy.

Eye XXL

webphotographeer/E+ via Getty Images

Overview

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) is a biometric security company. Their core offering is a retinal scanner that is deployed across airports. This allows travelers to confirm their identity and spend significantly less time going through standard security

Clear Secure

Clear Secure

Clear Secure

Clear Secure

Clear Secure

Clear Secure

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Verdant Peak Research profile picture
Verdant Peak Research
506 Followers
Equity long/short, value and growth investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.