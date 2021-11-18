Tritax Big Box REIT: The Worst Is Behind Us

Apr. 04, 2023 2:11 PM ETTritax Big Box REIT plc (TTBXF)
The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • Tritax Big Box REIT is a warehouse and distribution center REIT in the UK.
  • Three months ago, I warned for a massive drop in the REIT's book value per share as the capitalization rates used by Tritax were no longer justified.
  • Most of the bad news should be in the share price. New and upcoming rent increases should be helpful to mitigate the impact of higher interest rates.
  • Income-focused investors may also look at the bonds. The 2026 and 2033 bonds both have a yield to maturity of approximately 5.5%.
  • The REIT is paying 7 pence per share on its FY2022 results. 6.775 pence is PID (and subject to the 20% dividend tax rate), 0.225 pence is ordinary income.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at European Small-Cap Ideas. Learn More »
High Angle View of Central dunstable Town and Buildings

Altaf Shah/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

In January, I discussed Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCPK:TTBXF), a UK-based REIT focusing on warehouses and distribution centers with a wide variety of tenants. I did like the low LTV ratio on the balance sheet, which means there

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
18.82K Followers
We zoom in on capital gains and dividend income in European small-caps
As I'm a long-term investor, I'll highlight some stockpicks which will have a 5-7 year investment horizon. As I strongly believe a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend-paying stocks and growth stocks, my articles will reflect my thoughts on this mixture.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.