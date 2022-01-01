matejmo/iStock via Getty Images

Our wretched species is so made that those who walk on the well-trodden path always throw stones at those who are showing a new road.”― Voltaire.

Today, we take a look at a somewhat unique play in the drug discovery spaced called Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR). The company reported fourth quarter results five weeks ago and the analyst commentary is quite mixed on the current outlook for firm. An analysis follows below.

Company Overview

Gotham-based Schrödinger, Inc. operates a physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates within two areas, Software and Drug Discovery. The stock currently trades for just over $26.00 a share and sports a market capitalization of approximately $1.9 billion.

The software business provides the bulk of the company's current overall revenue. This side of the business develops and maintains software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries. The company's software platform with consistently updated algorithms enables discovery of first-class molecules for materials application and drug development. This process allows Schrodinger's customers to develop new products at a lower and at an improved success rate

February Company Presentation

The Drug Discovery side of the business has several compounds in development, both on a standalone basis and as part of collaborative efforts with large drug firms such as Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY).

February Company Presentation

The company also has its own proprietary pipeline as well. However, it is important to note, that while leadership believes several of its compounds have "breakthrough" potential, the company's pipeline is in very early stage development overall.

February Company Presentation

Fourth Quarter Results

At the end of February, the company posted fourth quarter results. The company had a net loss of $27.2 million, this was slightly less than the net loss of $30.7 million for the same period a year ago. Revenues rose 23% on a year-over-year basis to $56.8 million, which beat expectations by over $9 million.

February Company Presentation

Software revenue provided $47.8 million of overall sales and was up 24% from the same period a year ago. Notably gross margins from this side of the business improved to 83% during the quarter, compared to 78% in the fourth quarter of 2021. Drug Discovery provided the remaining $9 million in sales, which was up from $7.6 million in 4Q2021.

February Company Presentation

For FY2022, overall revenue rose 31% to $181 million. Drug Discovery sales are always going to be "lumpy" thanks to the variability of collaboration fees and milestone payouts. However, revenues from this part of the business did rise 84% on a year-over-year basis to $45.4 million. Software revenues rose 20% during FY2022 to $135.6 million.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet

Just over seven percent of the outstanding float in these shares are currently short. The Chief Legal Officer sold just over $680,000 worth of shares on February 2nd. That is the only insider activity in the stock so far in 2023. The company fiscal 2022 with $456 million of cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet, down from $479 million at the start of the fourth quarter. Schrodinger has no long-term debt.

Since fourth quarter results hit the wires, four analyst firms including Citigroup and BMO Capital have reissued Buy/Outperform ratings on the stock. Price target proffered range from $52 to $86 a share. Both Morgan Stanley ($39 price target) and Bank of America ($31 price target) maintained their Hold ratings on Schrodinger Inc.

Verdict

The current analyst consensus has Schrodinger losing 55 cents a share in FY2023 as revenues advance more than 30% to just under $240 million. Similar sales growth is expected in FY2024 even as the consensus calls for the company to lose $1.55 a share. It should be noted there is a wide variance with analyst estimates for both sales and earnings over the next two fiscal years.

February Company Presentation

While somewhat bumpy thanks to the verities of the revenue streams from the Drug Discovery side of the business, Schrodinger Inc. has delivered consistent sales growth over the past five years. While the company did reduce its net loss in the fourth quarter marginally from the same period a year ago, the company is years away from profitability.

February Company Presentation

Fortunately, Schrödinger, Inc. has a solid balance sheet and plenty of funding in place to continue to advance its early stage pipeline. The question is whether all of this is worth paying just over times revenue for, which is the current valuation of the stock. In a "risk on" overall market environment, I might be tempted to take a very small position in Schrödinger, Inc. Unfortunately, that is not the current environment investors face at the moment with much uncertainty about the economy and with three month T bills yielding five percent. Therefore, I will pass on any investment recommendation around SDGR. However, I will keep an eye on how the story around Schrodinger Inc. unfolds, as I do find what it is doing quite interesting with future potential.