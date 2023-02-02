Daniel Balakov

In 2022, FirstEnergy's (NYSE:FE) GAAP financial results were not as strong as in 2021. Even, excluding special items such as strategic transaction charges of $1.23 per share, which reflect s net tax charges associated with the FirstEnergy Transmission (FET) minority asset sale, the company's operating EPS (non-GAAP) couldn't be as strong as it was in 2021. In 2023, the company expects its non-GAAP operating EPS to be between $2.44 to $2.64 per share, which at its midpoint is higher than in 2022; however, still lower than in 2021. However, it is important to know that FE's revenues and rate base increased in 2022 and the company was able to pay full-year 2022 dividends of $1.56 per share, flat year-over-year. In February 2023, the company increased its payout ratio to 60-70% from 55-65% as it plans to resume dividend growth in the last months of the year.

FirstEnergy's recent developments and completed programs, combined with its continuing investments in 2023, may potentially help the company report better financial results in 2023 and possibly allow management to approve higher dividends. Meanwhile, it is important to know that the company has faced challenges as a result of strong winds, widespread rains, and severe thunderstorms that caused a significant number of outages across all the states served by FirstEnergy. As of 2 April, the company restored service to 80% of its customers who lost service (about 637,000 customers) in the past two weeks and plans to restore service to the remaining customers in the next few days. The stock is a hold.

Financial results

In its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results, FE reported total revenues of $12.5 billion, compared with 2021 total revenues of $11.1 billion, driven by increased revenue in the Regulated Distribution (RD) segment. Due to higher weather-related usage in the residential and commercial sectors and stronger industrial sales, FE's Regulated Distribution segment revenue increased by $1.1 billion to $9.7 billion, up 11.2% YoY. Also, the company benefited from the ongoing Energizing the Future capital investment program and lower net financing costs. Its revenue in the Regulated Transmission (RT) segment increased to $1.9 billion, up 15.5% YoY. Despite higher revenues in 2022 in RE and RT segments, the company's net income dropped in 2022, as its total other expenses increased (due to higher debt redemption costs and lower pension and OPEB mark-to-market adjustment). FirstEnergy reported full-year 2022 GAAP earnings of $406 million, or $0.71 per share, compared with $1283 million, or $2.35 per share in 2021.

"FirstEnergy's 2022 results were driven by the continued strength of its customer-focused regulated investment programs, higher investment income, lower interest expense and higher customer demand as compared to 2021, partially offset by higher operating expenses," the company explained.

The company expects its 2023 earnings to be between $1.4 to $1.5 billion, or $2.44 to $2.64 per share, significantly higher than in 2022. Also, the company increased its targeted dividend payout ratio to 60% to 70% of operating earnings, from the previous range of 55% to 65%. "We recognize the importance of an attractive dividend, and we're pleased to move forward with a new policy that reflects the steps we've taken to improve our credit profile, our confidence in our long-term growth prospects and our commitment to increase value for shareholders," the CEO commented.

The market and FE's developments

Due to increased electricity generation costs in 2022 (as a result of hiked natural gas and coal prices), FirstEnergy's fuel and purchased power expenses in the Regulated Distribution segment jumped. Natural gas prices dropped in 2023. Thus, power generation fuel costs are expected to fall. Figure 1 shows U.S. electricity consumption in 2023. It shows that in 2023, driven by lower residential sales and industrial sales (partially offset by higher commercial and transportation sales), U.S. electricity consumption decreases. According to Figure 2, U.S. nominal residential electricity prices are expected to be higher than in 2022. U.S. electricity consumption is expected to decrease from 4048 billion kilowatt hours in 2022 to 3999 billion kilowatt hours in 2023, driven by lower residential sector consumption. These numbers are expected to increase in 2024.

Figure 1 - U.S. electricity consumption

eia

Figure 2 - U.S. nominal residential electricity prices

eia

According to Figure 3, FirstEnergy has a strong customer affordability position. During the last years, electricity spend as a percentage of median household income decreased in the states that FirstEnergy serves, and across its 5 states, affordability has improved by an average of 24% since 2010. In 2022, FirstEnergy had more than 6 million customers, 24 thousand miles of service territory, and a $26 billion rate base. The company plans to achieve a 6-8% long-term annual operating EPS growth, with about an $18 billion investment by 2025. According to Figure 4, in 2022, FirstEnergy completed its Energy Efficiency plan, AMI plan, and Light-Duty EV Charging Infrastructure program in New Jersey. Also, the company completed its Effluent Limitation Guidelines and Annual Expanded Net Energy Cost (ENEC) Rate programs in West Virginia. In Maryland, FirstEnergy completed its Electric Distribution Investment (EDIS) Extension program. In Ohio (OH), FirstEnergy is preparing for a base rate case filing in May 2024. In Pennsylvania, the company is considering a potential base rate case filing and the next phase of LTIIP for 2024.

Furthermore, in New Jersey, FirstEnergy may file an Investment Infrastructure Program (IIP) proposal in 2Q 2023 and is preparing for an Energy Efficiency and Conservation filing by 4Q 2023. In West Virginia, the company received approval to increase ENEC interim rates effective May 2022 and an additional increase at the end of 2023. Also, In January 2023, FE filed for an increase in depreciation rates and is preparing to file a base rate case in 1H 2023. In Maryland, FirstEnergy is preparing to file a distribution base rate case in March 2023 and the inclusion of a proposed second phase for EDIS. Also, the company is preparing to file EmPower Phase V by 4Q 2023 which will cover energy efficiency programs from 2024 to 2026. Thus, FirstEnergy's RD rate base may increase in 2023, which is consistent with the company's estimation of an RD rate base of $17.4 billion, up 3% YoY. FE's RD rate base may increase further in 2024 and 2025.

Overall, the company estimates a 2023 investment plan of $3.4 billion, including a $1.7 billion investment in the Regulated Distribution segment and a $1.7 investment in the Regulated Transmission segment. The company plans to fund 30% of its investments with debt. Also, it is important to know that the company is well-positioned for equity financing. Furthermore, on 2 February 2023, FirstEnergy announced the sale of 30% of FirstEnergy Transmission, one of its subsidiaries, for a price of $3.5 billion, which supports the company's investment plan.

Figure 3 - Average residential electric customer bill as % of Median Household Income

Annual factbook

Figure 4 - Key regulatory proceedings by jurisdiction (2021-2025)

Annual factbook

FE performance

I looked at FirstEnergy's profitability and liquidity ratios in this thorough article to assess how well the company can turn a profit and use its assets to make money for its investors. I have examined the profitability ratios for margin and return ratios to provide useful insights into the financial health of the company. I calculated the ratios in comparison to recent years to be more helpful.

In general, margin ratios evaluate the ability of the company to turn revenues into profits in a number of ways. Overall, it is indicated that FE had weaker cash flow and net profit margins compared with the end of 2021. In minutiae, notwithstanding an increase in FirstEnergy's total revenue by 12% from $11 billion in 2021 to $12.2 billion in 2022, cash and profit levels dropped and led to lower margin ratios at the end of 2022.

FE's cash flow margin was 21.8% in 2022, which is 382 bps lower than its amount of 25.6% at the end of 2021. Also, FirstEnergy's net profit margin, which is a final picture of how profitable the company is after all expenses, dropped deeply to 3.3% in 2022 versus its previous amount of 11.7% at the end of 2021. Additionally, FirstEnergy's net income margin is far lower than the industry median of 10.75%. Thus, weaker margin ratios can indicate the volatility of the company's financial health (see Figure 5).

Figure 5 - FE's margin ratios

Author

I looked into FE's return on equity and return on assets ratios to show how well the company can tailor returns to its shareholders. The ROA ratio illustrates the amount of profit a company may produce for each dollar of its assets. The ROA ratio of 2.82% for FirstEnergy in 2021 decreased by 194 bps to its level of 0.88% in 2022. Additionally, its return on equity of 3.81% at the end of 2022 is far lower than 14.79% and 14.91% in 2021 and 2020, respectively. The ROE ratio shows the company's net income in relation to shareholders' equity and is important since it calculates the rate of return on the capital invested in the business (see Figure 6).

Figure 6 - FE's return ratios

Author

To wrap up the company's performance outlook, I analyze FirstEnergy's liquidity by considering its cash and current ratios. Like its shortcomings related to its profitability results, FE's liquidity analysis indicated a weakened picture. A 25% decrease in FE's assets and a slight decline in liabilities affected the company's current ratio of 0.73 in 2021 to a decrease to 0.61 in 2022.

Furthermore, with a deep drop in the company's cash balance in 2022 compared with 2021, its cash ratio plunged to 0.04 at the end of 2022 from 0.33 in 2021. In short, after improvements in 2020 and 2021, the liquidity condition of FirstEnergy decreased back to lower amounts in 2022 (see Figure 7).

Figure 7 - FE's liquidity ratios

Author

Summary

FirstEnergy's margin ratios in the case of cash and profit margins dropped considerably to 21.8% and 3.3% in 2022 compared with 2021. However, in 2023, I expect FE to report stronger results and get back on the growth track, which is consistent with the company's increasing rate base and investment plan. The stock is a hold.