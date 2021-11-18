ageas: A 7.5% Yield Trading At Less Than 8 Times 2023 Earnings

Apr. 05, 2023 9:00 AM ETageas SA/NV (AGESF), AGESY
The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • ageas is a Belgian insurance company focusing on both life and non-life insurance contracts.
  • The book value dropped due to the lower value of the investment portfolio due to the higher interest rates.
  • On an underlying basis, excluding unrealized gains and losses, the book value continues to increase.
  • I think the worst is behind us, and retained earnings will absorb additional shocks.
  • The dividend has been established at 3.00 EUR for FY 2022. Expect more dividend increases as ageas promised a 6-10% CAGR.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of European Small-Cap Ideas get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Park with fogs and triumph arc

Daniel Toufaili/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

ageas (OTCPK:AGESF) (OTCPK:AGESY) is a Belgian insurance company focusing on life and non-life insurance activities. Like so many other financial institutions, ageas owns a substantial investment portfolio where it invests its "float," and the value of that portfolio has obviously

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
18.82K Followers
We zoom in on capital gains and dividend income in European small-caps
As I'm a long-term investor, I'll highlight some stockpicks which will have a 5-7 year investment horizon. As I strongly believe a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend-paying stocks and growth stocks, my articles will reflect my thoughts on this mixture.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AGESF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I have also written put options on Ageas and I plan to continue to do so.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.