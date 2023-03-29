AWP: Decent Thesis, But This CEF Looks Risky

Summary

  • Real estate should increase in value with inflation, resulting in it being a way to protect your wealth against loss of purchasing power.
  • abrdn Global Premier Property invests in a portfolio of real estate investment trusts and similar companies from around the world.
  • Real estate did not perform very well in 2022 for a few reasons, none of which change the overall thesis of inflation protection.
  • The AWP closed-end fund appears to be overdistributing and may have to cut its payout in the near future.
  • The fund does have a reasonable valuation, but it is not discounted enough given the risks of a distribution cut.
Two modern buildings with glass windows. Architecture design of buildings. Office space, houses at sunset in the evening. 3D render.

bin kontan

Without a doubt, one of the biggest problems facing Americans today is the incredibly high level of inflation permeating the economy. Over the past year, there has not been a single month in which the consumer price index was less

US CPI YOY

Trading Economics

AWP Asset Allocation

CEF Connect

REET 1-Yr. Chart

Seeking Alpha

Office Space Vacancies USA

Statista

AWP Country Allocation

CEF Connect

AWP Top Ten Holdings

CEF Connect

USA M2 Money Supply - 10Yr.

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

US GDP 10-Yr.

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

AWP Dividend History

CEF Connect

