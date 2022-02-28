Event-Driven Radar is a new series of articles dedicated to specific investment ideas where I expect short-/medium-term catalysts to help drive up the share price of the companies. The key aim of these articles is to succinctly highlight interesting investment situations, including their key aspects and risks. Some of these ideas will be readily actionable while others will have clear potential to turn into attractive setups.
Today's article covers the potential buyout of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN).
In early March, Reuters reported that OneSpan has hired an investment bank and is exploring a sale. OSPN's share price has jumped 31% since February 28.
OneSpan is a $0.7bn market cap provider of mobile and identity security software and hardware. Since May '22, OSPN divides its business into the following segments:
A number of private equity firms might be interested in OneSpan given the high M&A activity by PE firms in the software space recently. Driven by contracted company valuations, financial buyers have stepped up to acquire a number of software businesses (as indicated by PE firms dominating the list of the top 10 largest enterprise software company acquisitions in 2022). The cybersecurity space in particular has seen increasing acquisition activity from PE buyers, including Thoma Bravo acquiring identity protection software providers SailPoint ($6.9bn), Ping Identity ($2.8bn), and ForgeRock ($2.3bn), Vista Equity Partners scooping up security awareness training software vendor KnowBe4 for $4.6bn and Francisco Partners buying security-focused data analytics software provider Sumo Logic for $1.7bn.
A sale would be quite opportunistic. OneSpan has been undergoing a significant transformation in recent years. Following management changes in 2021, in May '22, the company launched a new strategy aimed at focusing on the high-margin e-signature business while transitioning away from hardware (i.e., authentication tokens) revenues. Declining hardware sales have contributed to negative/flat revenue growth in 2020-2022, effectively masking e-signature segment's performance in the company's financials. Going forward, OSPN's performance is expected to inflect given continuing tailwinds surrounding the e-signature market which is expected to grow at 37% CAGR in 2022-2027, reaching $25bn in size globally (vs $5bn currently). Incremental growth is anticipated to come from tangential services, several of which OSPN has already launched, such as Virtual Room (launched in Sep '22) and Notary (launched in Feb '23). On the cost side, OSPN expects $20m-$25m in annualized cost savings driven by measures such as headcount reduction and decreased leased office space, with $10m already achieved as of Dec '22. This compares to $6m in 2022 adjusted EBITDA.
My SOTP valuation implies a price target of $19.68/share, or 11% above current share price levels.
Some comments on the valuation assumptions below.
Digital Agreements. OSPN's e-signature business is the #3 player in the industry, behind Adobe (ADBE) and DocuSign (DOCU). I believe it could be fair to value OSPN's e-signature business at 5x 2024E revenues. The segment's closest peer DocuSign is currently trading at 4.1x/3.8x 2023E/2024E revenues. In 2022 DOCU and OSPN's e-signature business have displayed similar gross margins (79% for DOCU vs 77% for OSPN's Digital Agreements) and sales growth (19% each). Having said that, the expected sales growth of DOCU of 7-8% in 2023-2024 is much more moderate compared to OSPN's 8-9%, considering that the majority of OSPN's revenues (78% in 2022) come from low-growth Security Solutions segment. Worth noting that OSPN captures a much smaller e-signature market share (<1%) than DOCU (77%). Importantly, however, OSPN is an industry leader in the financial services vertical (the majority of the world's largest banks are among OSPN's customers) where DOCU has only minimal presence. The key here is that OSPN offerings combine its e-signature and mobile security software into a single platform, which suits the needs of financial institutions that need customizable and complex (i.e., highest security) software offerings. This is in contrast to DOCU's offerings, which are mass market-focused and do not provide such an advanced security functionality.
Security Solutions. I value OSPN's identity security software and hardware business at 2x TTM revenues. The segment's closest comparable Gemalto was acquired by Thales in 2019 at 1.6x TTM revenue. Similarly to OSPN's Security Solutions division, Gemalto operates in the identity and access management space, providing mobile identity/authentication/banking software and hardware tokens. OSPN's CEO has noted that the company's token capabilities have been similar to those of Gemalto. Another reference point here is Broadcom's acquisition of Symantec in 2019, valuing the target at 2.2x revenues.
OneSpan currently presents an interesting situation with a potential short-term catalyst. Recent private equity interest in the space, the expected business inflection, and activist pressure all suggest a buyout might in the cards here. SOTP valuation based on publicly-listed peers and comparable industry transactions suggests the company might be worth north of $19/share in a sale scenario. Given this, OSPN might currently be interesting to track for event-driven investors.
