In this assessment of Xero Limited (OTCPK:XROLF), we reviewed the company's investor presentation, which emphasized the long-term potential of its International segment. Consequently, we conducted an analysis of the company's growth across geographic segments, building on our prior assessment that revealed the superior growth of its international divisions over its ANZ home market segment. Furthermore, we conducted a comprehensive examination of the company's subscriber and ARPU growth across different geographical regions.

International Segment Growth Superior to ANZ Segment

Xero Revenue by Geographical Location (NZD '000s) 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023F Average Australia 197,094 261,468 320,376 384,150 483,288 588,516 Growth % 35.5% 32.7% 22.5% 19.9% 25.8% 21.8% 34.3% New Zealand 78,807 97,639 116,154 130,384 149,392 167,230 Growth % 26.5% 23.9% 19.0% 12.3% 14.6% 11.9% 22.9% ANZ Total 275,901 359,107 436,530 514,534 632,680 755,746 Growth % 32.8% 30.2% 21.6% 17.9% 23.0% 19.5% 30.8% United Kingdom 79,611 119,521 183,565 223,564 291,614 349,950 Growth % 60.1% 50.1% 53.6% 21.8% 30.4% 20.0% 44.6% North America 31,793 44,270 55,398 56,558 72,571 87,002 Growth % 28.1% 39.2% 25.1% 2.1% 28.3% 19.9% 38.3% Rest of World 19,274 29,921 42,738 54,126 99,954 124,326 Growth % 47.4% 55.2% 42.8% 26.6% 84.7% 24.4% 51.3% International Total 130,678 193,712 281,701 334,248 464,139 561,278 Growth % 49.2% 48.2% 45.4% 18.7% 38.9% 20.9% 44.2% Total Company 406,579 552,819 718,231 848,782 1,096,819 1,317,024 Growth % 37.6% 36.0% 29.9% 18.2% 29.2% 20.1% 35.1% Click to enlarge

Source: Xero, Khaveen Investments

The table above shows the operating revenue across geographical locations. The geographical segment breakdown is Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, North America and the Rest of the World. We obtained our 2023 estimates based on Xero’s prorated H1 results.

Based on the table, its home market (ANZ) is a significant portion of its business, expected to represent 57.4% of the total revenue in 2023. Although both Australia and New Zealand are expected to grow at healthy rates of 21.8% and 11.9% respectively, we see that New Zealand has the biggest difference in growth rate (11.9%) compared to the total in 2023 (20.1%) and also the second-largest difference (22.9%) when compared to the total 9-year average (35.1%).

Looking at the international segment, the United Kingdom is the largest international market for the company, even bigger than New Zealand and it is expected to grow in line with the total for 2023. Both North America and the Rest of the World segments are showing below-average growth but the Rest of the World segment is expected to have a steep fall in growth from 84.7% in 2022 to 24.4% in 2023 based on prorated results.

Overall, its international segment had a higher average growth rate in the past 8 years in terms of revenue growth compared to its ANZ segment but had slowed down in the recent 3 years. Though, it is still higher than its ANZ segment.

International Subscriber Growth Opportunities

Average Subscriber Numbers ('000s) (FY ending Mar) 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023F Average Australia 692 877 1,065 1,292 1,574 Growth % 25.6% 26.8% 21.4% 21.3% 21.9% 31.7% New Zealand 338 380 430 496 564 Growth % 18.0% 12.4% 13.3% 15.3% 13.6% 20.6% ANZ Total 1,029 1,257 1,495 1,788 2,138 Growth % 23.0% 22.1% 18.9% 19.6% 19.6% 27.8% United Kingdom 409 575 679 818 956 Growth % 44.8% 40.5% 18.2% 20.4% 17.0% 39.3% North America 187 228 268 324 378 Growth % 54.1% 22.3% 17.5% 20.7% 16.7% 40.1% Rest of World 74 112 156 214 266 Growth % 41.0% 51.4% 38.8% 37.3% 24.5% 45.6% International Total 670 915 1,103 1,355 1,600 Growth % 46.8% 36.6% 20.6% 22.9% 18.1% 40.2% Total Company 1,699 2,171 2,597 3,142 3,737 Growth % 31.4% 27.8% 19.6% 21.0% 18.9% 31.8% Click to enlarge

Source: Xero, Khaveen Investments

The table above shows the average number of subscribers per region from 2019 up till the forecasted value of 2023. We obtained our 2023 forecasted subscribers for the company based on its average half-yearly customer additions in the past 3 years. There is expected to be a slowdown in total subscriber growth, falling from 21% in 2022 to 18.9% in 2023.

In the ANZ segment, Australia is its largest market by subscribers not just within ANZ but as a whole. We expect it to show higher growth in 2023 (21.9%) compared to 2022 (21.3%) but is still growing at a rate below the average. New Zealand is expected to have the lowest growth rate in 2023 (13.6%) across all regions but growing in line with 2022 (15.3%). New Zealand also has the lowest average subscriber growth among all regions in the table though its ANZ segment is supported by the higher Australia segment average growth.

In the International segment, we expect all segments to grow at a rate that is below the one of the previous year as well as the average value. The United Kingdom is expected to fall from 20.4% to 17%, North America is expected to fall from 20.7% to 16.7% and Rest of the World is expected to show a decline from 37.3% to 24.5%. Rest of the World has the highest average subscriber growth rate among all regions and is well above its total company average, followed by North America and the United Kingdom.

Overall, the International segment has superior growth than its ANZ segment in terms of subscribers with a higher average growth rate. Except in 2023, its International segment subscriber growth had been higher than ANZ in all years.

Market Penetration ('000s) (as of H1 2023) Subscribers TAM Penetration Rate ANZ 2,006 3,700 54.2% United Kingdom 894 5,500 16.3% North America 354 34,500 1.0% Rest of World 242 1,300 18.6% International Overall 1,490 41,300 3.6% Click to enlarge

Source: Xero, Khaveen Investments

However, based on the company’s presentation, its penetration rate of subscribers of the total TAM is highest for the ANZ segment at 54.2%. Conversely, its penetration rate is lower for the UK, North America and the Rest of the World segments. For the International segment overall, we calculated its penetration rate to be only 3.6% which we believe indicates its growth opportunities for its international segment in addition to the much larger TAM of the ANZ segment. Moreover, we believe the biggest growth opportunity is in the North American region as it has the largest TAM and only a 1% penetration rate.

Higher ARPU Growth for International Segment

Annual Revenue per subscriber (NZD) (FY Ending Mar) 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023F Average Australia 358 378 365 361 374 374 Growth % 1.6% 5.6% -3.4% -1.2% 3.7% -0.1% 1.9% New Zealand 276 289 306 303 301 297 Growth % 1.3% 5.0% 5.8% -0.9% -0.7% -1.5% 1.9% ANZ Total 330 349 347 344 354 354 Growth % 1.9% 5.8% -0.4% -0.9% 2.8% -0.1% 2.3% United Kingdom 282 292 320 329 357 366 Growth % 6.6% 3.7% 9.3% 3.0% 8.3% 2.6% 3.9% North America 263 237 243 211 224 230 Growth % -10.5% -9.7% 2.4% -13.1% 6.3% 2.7% -1.7% Rest of World 367 404 382 348 468 468 Growth % -4.5% 10.1% -5.6% -8.8% 34.5% -0.1% 4.1% International Total 287 289 308 303 343 351 Growth % 0.3% 1.0% 6.5% -1.6% 13.0% 2.4% 2.9% Total Company 315 325 331 327 349 352 Growth % 1.0% 3.5% 1.6% -1.2% 6.8% 1.0% 2.4% Click to enlarge

Source: Xero, Khaveen Investments

The table above shows the annual revenue per subscriber (ARPU) for each region from 2018 up till the forecasted value of 2023. The values are obtained by taking the revenue for each region and dividing it by the average subscriber number for the region.

We expect the overall ARPU growth in 2023 to be muted but in line with the 8-year average. For the ANZ region, overall growth is expected to be flat at –0.1%. Australia is also exhibiting a flat growth rate of –0.1% whereas New Zealand is showing a slight decline with a growth rate of –1.5% in 2023 compared to a growth rate of –0.7% in 2022.

The International growth rate (2.4%) is expected to be above the company’s overall growth rate in 2023 (1%). This is mainly due to the 2.7% in North America and the 2.6% in the United Kingdom. We see the Rest of the World segment to have muted growth at –0.1%. The Rest of the World segment had the highest average ARPU growth and is almost the company’s overall ARPU growth. In contrast, North America’s ARPU growth has a negative average growth rate and its ARPU is also the lowest among other regions.

Overall, the company’s international segment has a lower ARPU than its ANZ segment but a slightly higher average growth rate than ANZ. In comparison, subscriber growth for Xero was significantly higher and was its main growth driver rather than ARPU growth as discussed earlier.

Risk: High Competition in North America Segment

We believe one of the risks of the company is the competition risk for its international segment. In our previous analysis of Intuit (INTU), we highlighted the company’s market dominance in the North American market which could pose a threat to Xero’s expansion into the market. Furthermore, the company’s ARPU for its North American segment is the lowest among all other geographic segments. Furthermore, from the previous point, the company has a low penetration rate of subscribers compared to its North America TAM. Thus, we believe these factors indicate high competition in that region.

Verdict

Xero Revenue Forecasts 2023F 2024F 2025F 2026F 2027F 2028F ANZ Annual Revenue Per Subscriber (NZD) 354 359 364 369 374 380 Growth % 1.4% 1.4% 1.4% 1.4% 1.4% ANZ Subscribers ('000s) 2,138 2,431 2,725 3,019 3,312 3,606 Growth % 13.7% 12.1% 10.8% 9.7% 8.9% ANZ Revenue (NZD '000s) 755,746 869,923 986,382 1,105,159 1,226,292 1,349,819 Growth % 15.1% 13.4% 12.0% 11.0% 10.1% International Annual Revenue Per Subscriber (NZD) 351 366 381 398 415 432 Growth % 4.3% 4.3% 4.3% 4.3% 4.3% International Subscribers ('000s) 1,600 1,785 1,971 2,157 2,342 2,528 Growth % 11.6% 10.4% 9.4% 8.6% 7.9% International Revenue (NZD '000s) 561,278 653,802 751,718 857,548 971,026 1,092,609 Growth % 16.5% 15.0% 14.1% 13.2% 12.5% Total Annual Revenue Per Subscriber (NZD) 352 361 369 378 387 396 Growth % 2.3% 2.3% 2.3% 2.3% 2.3% Total Subscribers ('000s) 3,737 4,216 4,696 5,175 5,654 6,134 Growth % 12.8% 11.4% 10.2% 9.3% 8.5% Total Company Revenue (NZD '000s) 1,317,024 1,523,725 1,738,099 1,962,708 2,197,318 2,442,428 Growth % 15.7% 14.1% 12.9% 12.0% 11.2% Click to enlarge

Source: Xero, Khaveen Investments

Overall, Xero's international segment has demonstrated above-average growth over the past eight years. Notably, based on Xero's investor presentation, we highlighted that the ANZ segment has the highest subscriber penetration rate at 54.2%, while the UK, North America, and Rest of the World segments exhibit lower rates, suggesting greater growth potential for the international division in terms of subscriber growth which is its main growth driver. Furthermore, the international segment exhibits a lower ARPU than the ANZ segment, but with a slightly higher average growth rate, thus further supporting its positive international growth outlook. However, we note the intense competition in the largest market, North America. According to TipRanks' analyst consensus, Xero has a price target of AUD 96.17, implying an 8.2% upside. Given this outlook, we rate Xero as a Hold.

