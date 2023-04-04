Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 04, 2023 1:45 PM ETAcuity Brands, Inc. (AYI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.72K Followers

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 4, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Charlotte McLaughlin - Vice President of Investor Relations

Neil Ashe - Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Karen Holcom - Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tim Wojs - Baird

Ryan Merkel - William Blair

Joe O'Dea - Wells Fargo

Chris Snyder - UBS

Jeffrey Sprague - Vertical Research Partners

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Acuity Brands Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I'd now like to hand the conference over to Charlotte McLaughlin, Vice President of Investor Relations. Charlotte, please go ahead.

Charlotte McLaughlin

Thank you, Liz. Good morning and welcome to the Acuity Brands fiscal 2023 second quarter earnings call.

As a reminder, some of our comments today may be forward-looking statements based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and information currently available to our management at this time. These beliefs are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control, including those detailed in our periodic SEC filings. Please note that our company's actual results may differ materially from those anticipated and we undertake no obligation to update these results. Reconciliations of certain non-GAAP financial metrics with their corresponding GAAP measures are available in our 2023 second quarter earnings release which is available on our Investor Relations website at www.investors.acuitybrands.com.

With me this morning is Neil Ashe, our Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, who will provide an update on our strategy and our fiscal second quarter highlights and Karen Holcom, our Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, who will walk us through our fiscal second quarter financial performance. There will be an opportunity for Q&A at the end of this

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.