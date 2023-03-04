APE/AMC: Almost Parity If The Class Action Is Settled?

Summary

  • AMC has entered into a potential settlement with class action plaintiffs to allow APE units to convert into AMC shares, adding a material sweetener for AMC stockholders.
  • The judge has not yet approved the agreement, which offers slightly improved terms to AMC shareholders over APE unitholders.
  • If the settlement holds, then AMC shares should trade at approximately an 8% premium to APE units prior to conversion (depending on the exact number of APE units issued).
  • AMC remains hard and expensive to borrow, but there may be remaining arbitrage opportunity into conversion, though AMC stock has historically not traded 'rationally'.

AMC Theatre, downtown Chattanooga

J. Michael Jones

AMC preferred (APE) units may now convert into AMC (NYSE:AMC) shares as a settlement has been agreed to the pending class action. However, the judge must approve the settlement and the settlement is slightly dilutive to APE holders. Whereas previously

