Navios Maritime Partners: 2023 Looks Difficult In Every Way

Summary

  • Navios Maritime Partners L.P. enjoyed record-setting charter rates during 2022 that saw a massive cash windfall.
  • Despite ending the year on a positive note, thus far into 2023 their unit price is down with their charter rates for their containerships and dry bulk vessels under pressure.
  • The one bright was their oil tanker that could have actually benefited from weak economic conditions, thereby helping to offset the pain elsewhere.
  • Alas, it seems OPEC destroyed this hope by cutting oil production and thus demand for their oil tankers.
  • Given that 2023 looks difficult in every way, I believe that maintaining my sell rating on Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is appropriate.

Cargo ship sailing on the storm sea

CreativaImages/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

When last discussing Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) back in late 2022, they were pushing ahead with a debt-funded capital-intensive strategy that, as my previous article warned, seemed alike to loading up

Navios Maritime Partners Ratings

Author

Navios Maritime Partners Cash Flows

Author

Navios Maritime Partners Operating Cash Flow

Author

Navios Maritime Partners Charter Rates

Navios Maritime Partners Fourth Quarter Of 2022 Results Presentation

Navios Maritime Partners Containership Supply & Demand

Fitch Ratings

Navios Maritime Partners Capital Structure

Author

Navios Maritime Partners Leverage

Author

Navios Maritime Partners Debt Serviceability

Author

Navios Maritime Partners Liquidity

Author

Navios Maritime Partners Debt Maturity Profile

Navios Maritime Partners 2022 20-F

