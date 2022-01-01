metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

It's been a fantastic start to the year for investors with the S&P 500 (SPX) climbing a solid 8%, and now up more than 18% from its 2022 low. The momentum has been even stronger in the NASDAQ-100 (NDX), 24% from the level reached last October. While these indexes and some high-profile stocks are still below their all-time highs, it's clear that the sentiment has turned positive with bulls in control.

We've been calling the rally in recent months and see room for more upside through Q2. Upcoming catalysts here include the next CPI update, which can provide some confirmation that the "disinflationary process" is ongoing and that the Fed's strategy is working. Q1 earnings season should also be solid with high-profile mega-cap companies well-positioned to beat what may be a low bar of expectations. We also expect market sentiment to benefit from stabilizing interest rates.

Data by YCharts

Why Have Stocks Been Rallying?

The recent strength of the stock market has likely come as a surprise to many considering the complex macro backdrop. Beyond what has been stubborn inflation and higher interest rates over the past year, the latest episode of banking industry turmoil has added to the volatile environment.

That being said, there are also other more encouraging indicators. First, a new sense that the banking industry turmoil is relatively contained is likely the most positive recent development. Signs of a still strong labor market and positive consumer spending highlight the resiliency of the U.S. economy. Globally, we can point to the re-opening of China as separately providing a trade boost to several markets.

There is also a sense of less uncertainty from what were the key headwinds that defined 2022 being inflation and the direction of interest rates. Simply put, the CPI is now expected to trend lower going forward while the Fed has also signaled it is near the end of its rate-hiking cycle. Overall, stocks have benefited from the repricing of an improved outlook.

A Collapsing Bearish Narrative

We can recognize that conditions are not perfect, but we've thus far averted the more concerning scenario of a "hard landing" type of deep recession. In many ways, that's the big boogeyman here drawing parallels to the financial crisis where the economy deteriorated quickly. We just don't see that on the horizon. The bearish talking points have simply not played out. Examples include:

Surging unemployment would be here by now

A pending blowout in credit spreads/cross-sector corporate defaults

A re-acceleration of the CPI - "out of control inflation"

Fed needs to keep hiking - "interest rates higher for longer"

The pending economic depression

Corporate earnings will collapse

Doom-and-gloomers have been on the wrong side of the trade going back to when SPX approached $3,600 last June. There is still a good chunk of the market that still believes inflation is a problem and won't fall fast enough or will even surprise higher, forcing the Fed to make a hawkish u-turn with even larger rate hikes. That's going to be the dividing line in the market between keeping a bullish or bearish outlook on stocks, and the path of CPI from here.

Bears Have Been Wrong On Inflation

So the good news is the indications are that inflation will continue to trend lower considering the 6.0% annual CPI rate for February, down from a high of 9.1% last June.

Getting into the March and April figures, keep in mind that the period from Q1 and Q2 last year now represents a high bar of comparables based on the commodities market impulse and deeper supply chain disruptions at the time. Certain item categories like energy will even have a deflationary impact against record conditions last year. This means the annual rate will make a meaningful drop over the next few months.

That's the baseline right now according to the Cleveland Fed "InflationNow" model, projecting the annual CPI rate declining to 5.2% for March. From there, the latest U.S. Michigan 1-Year Inflation Expectations survey sees the annual rate down to 3.6% by March 2024.

We can sit here and point to the CPI items that are leading or lagging, but our view is that focusing on the outlier items or some divergence in core goods and services discounts the importance of the headline number that drives market sentiment.

So when we look at that year-ahead inflation estimate, it's not quite the 2% target, but hardly a level that represents a real problem compared to when the indicator approached double digits in 2022. Just getting to an annual CPI approaching 4% by the second half of this year is already a night-and-day difference compared to the backdrop last year.

source: Cleveland Fed

The Bears Missed The Fed Pause

The case we make is that the Fed's job in terms of dealing with inflation is effectively over. The difference of an extra 25 basis point hike is not going to materially change what is already the downside trajectory of the CPI for the year ahead.

Nevertheless, the current market consensus is torn between the Fed simply pausing at the next May 1st FOMC meeting, or proceeding with a final hike in the cycle. This scenario follows comments by Fed governors implying the group is nearing the end of the hiking cycle. We're in the pause camp as a very bullish development.

source: CME

If anything, the silver lining of the recent stress in the banking industry is that it indirectly works as a tap on the brakes for the economy, effectively doing part of the Fed's job on its own.

We won't be surprised if economic indicators confirm a soft patch for March given the circumstance. Consumer sentiment for example should get see a tick lower. Still, that could also be even more favorable to the inflation outlook if it worked to cool economic pricing pressures.

The setup here is that a combination of a cooling labor market and a "good" March CPI report with the data released on April 12th, could be enough to keep the Fed on hold at the next Fed meeting on May 3rd.

Looking out further, the question of whether the Fed will cut rates will be dependent on how the CPI data evolves. Going back to the 3.6% year-ahead inflation expectation, it's possible that the figure naturally trends toward 2% over the next six to twelve months. At that point, the Fed would have the flexibility to lower interest rates, if necessary, in support of the economy.

So the mistake some make when they see the signal from the yield curve and the expected rate cuts by the Fed into 2024, is by connecting that to a view that economic growth must crash. The other textbook interpretation is simply based on the outlook for inflation to decline, regardless of how strong the economy is.

The way we see it, we'd rather see economic conditions stronger than expected than the repercussions of a sharper slowdown necessary to justify an immediate Fed rate cut.

Why Stocks Will Rally Into 2024

The picture we're painting is one of a "soft landing" where inflation moves toward the target, even as economic conditions remain resilient with a softer but still solid labor market. That's been the bullish case for stocks since last May and June which is a scenario anyone betting on more downside has refused to believe.

Beyond playing armchair economist, the most important factor driving stock prices continues to be earnings. According to FactSet, the current consensus estimate is for a tepid 1% increase in bottom-up EPS for the S&P 500, as an aggregate of the underlying companies. The outlook is more favorable getting into 2024 with an expectation for a 12% increase.

source: FactSet

For Q1, the expectation is that S&P 500 EPS declines by -6.6% which many of the bears have latched onto as describing the long-awaited "earnings recession". The bullish case here is that these estimates are still too pessimistic and low, particularly for the next couple of quarters.

Keep in mind that the main theme in Q1 before the SVB Financial Group (SVB) debacle was that the economy was stronger than expected. Anyone betting on some big surprise lower to Q1 EPS is going to have a bad time as the mega-cap players that matter start reporting.

Let's also recognize that the comparison period last year with Q1 2022 captured momentum from the historically strong economy at the tail end of 2021, which included the wave of stimulus efforts. By this measure, a -6.6% decline in Q1 EPS considering the cumulative number of headwinds over the past year is otherwise impressive and highlights that underlying resiliency.

source: FactSet

Into the second half of the year, the upside for earnings is that companies start benefiting from their cost-cutting efforts and easing supply chain disruptions in support of margins. All those headline making layoffs and efficiency measures at a time when interest rates are stabilizing lower and inflationary pressures ease can drive earnings higher, especially with the economy chugging along.

By Q3, the market will be focusing on 2024 under the guise of a "recovery" where the scenario of rate cuts on the table can provide a growth boost. In terms of valuation, the metric we're focusing on is the S&P 500 trading at a forward P/E multiple of 18.5x based on the 2023 consensus EPS estimate or 16.5x for 2024.

Ultimately, room for earnings to come in stronger over the next few quarters while the Fed is backing away from the hawkish rhetoric should open the door for some multiples expansion. The ability of the S&P 500 to trade at 20x 2024 earnings is where we can start thinking about a return to the all-time high that would have historical precedence alongside Fed rate cuts next year.

source: FactSet

SPX Breakout Higher Will Be Painful For Bears

A lot of attention has been placed on SPX $4,300 as an important level of marking the top from August last year. We think we'll get there sooner rather than later. The case we make is that by reclaiming the recent high of $4,200 from early February, we'd expect that move to drive a wave of short covering with bears essentially forced to throw in the towel. By this measure, $4,500 is our breakout target that may be on the table for Q2.

Again, the story here is the building realization that inflation is trending lower, and the Fed will not keep rates "higher for longer". Room for the economy to avert a deep recession will keep the cycle low in stocks further and further back in the rearview mirror.

So when we talk about risks, it all goes back to the inflation outlook. Even considering the recent bounce in energy prices, we believe it would take a scenario where the price of oil climbs back above $110 a barrel and retail gasoline trends towards $5.00 a gallon as a national average to disrupt what is the current baseline. We can also point to the still volatile situation in Eastern Europe as maintaining a layer of tail risks.

As long as SPX stays above ~$3,900, the momentum remains positive. Signs that the economy is slipping or weaker than expected would open the door for faster rate cuts working as an underlying bid on the market.