Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (QUISF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.72K Followers

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCQX:QUISF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call April 4, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael Reinhart - Founder, President, Chairman and CEO

Scott Meriwether - CFO and Corporate Secretary

Conference Call Participants

Rob Goff - Echelon

Stephen Boland - Raymond James

Robert Young - Canaccord Genuity

Gavin Fairweather - Cormark

Christian Sgro - Eight Capital

Divya Goyal - Scotiabank

Jerome Dubreuil - Desjardins

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Quisitive's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Joining us for today's call are Quisitive's Chief Executive Officer, Mike Reinhart; and Chief Financial Officer, Scott Meriwether. Following their remarks, we will open the call for your questions.

Before we begin today, I'd like to remind everyone that during the conference call, management will be making statements that contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Please refer to the company's forward-looking information disclaimer statement, which can be found - on the notice for this call, our website and fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings release.

Now, I'll turn the call over to Mike Reinhart. Sir, you may proceed.

Michael Reinhart

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you taking the time to join our Q4 and full year 2022 earnings call. 2022 marked another year of significant top line revenue growth with solid gross margin, contribution and considerable progress on operational priorities. Additionally, we were pleased by our continued strength of adjusted EBITDA performance, something Scott will dive deeper into during his section.

Throughout the year, we focused on integrating our business under the One Quisitive umbrella, a core foundation for our future strategy. It's our imperative for every Quisitive customer to experience the full breadth and depth, of our services through our engagement with our teams. We look to prove our ability to

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.