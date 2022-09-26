simonkr

Thesis

I regularly watch the utilities sector waiting for good deals, and have decided to take a look at Engie SA (OTCPK:ENGIY). Its two most recent quarters experienced negative net income. Normally, this would produce an obvious buying opportunity. However, market conditions are causing inflows into defensives and the company has delivered positive guidance, so the share price has been rising. Engie SA has a forward thinking attitude and fairly healthy financials; if it wasn't for the additional tax burden on foreign dividends, the company would be much more appealing. Engie SA is a Hold.

Company Background

Engie SA is an international multifuel utility provider headquartered in France. They produce electricity using natural gas, coal, nuclear, hydro, wind, biomass, geothermal and solar sources. They are also a supplier of natural gas. The company offers a range of services related to energy-efficiency, storage, infrastructure, facility management, and maintenance.

Judging by statements made during the most recent earnings call, the company prides itself on being a leader in renewable energy generation and mitigates the intermittency problem by having a diverse portfolio of flexibly generated assets. The earnings call was very informative; the piece of information which jumped out at me as the most interesting was that they have been running their three LNG facilities in France at close to maximum capacity and are planning on expanding LNG import capacity over the next three years.

Long Term Trends

When looking at the projected CAGR for all the separate energy types the company employs, they are expected to see varying growth over the next several years. For the European power market it's 3.5%. For solar it's 12%. For natural gas it's 5%. For wind it's 10%. The CAGR on nuclear is 3.5%. The company plans to close the last of its coal plants by 2027, so it's kind of moot, but its projected CAGR is 1.5%. Globally, the power market is 6.5%, solar is 8.6%, natural gas is 7.3%, wind is 8.4%, and nuclear is 2.6%.

Financials

Revenue declined for most of the last decade, reaching a low in 2020, and then rising significantly since then. The company has only posted net profits for 6 out of the last 10 years, but has relatively stable operating income.

ENGIY Annual Revenue (By Author)

With the exception of 2022, operating margins have consistently stayed at or above 7.32%. As is typical for most utilities, net margins vary significantly from year to year.

ENGIY Annual Margins (By Author)

Next, I like to take a look at the relationship between float, cash, and revenue. This typically shows how well companies translate dilution into revenue, or net income into buybacks. This shows us that Engie maintains a stable share count, and a relatively stable amount of cash on hand.

ENGIY Annual Float vs Cash vs Revenue (By Author)

Since utilities typically carry large debt obligations and like to book near term receivables as short term assets, I also look at the relationship between float, debt, and operating income. I don't like that operating income has been dropping over the last decade. Liabilities were diminishing but have been rising since 2016. It important to note that their debt to income ratio has been slowly getting worse over time.

ENGIY Annual Float vs Debt vs Income (By Author)

Their interest expense is consistently small when compared to their operating income. Compared to most of the utilities I look at, Engie has a relatively low debt load.

ENGIY Annual Interest Expense (By Author)

Total current assets is a combination of accounts receivable, cash, short term investments, and near term future income, and it has been generally rising since 2015.

ENGIY Annual Short-Term Assets vs Liabilities (By Author)

Unfortunately, total equity has been slowly dropping over the last decade. Without a correlating share buyback regime, this is likely to lead to lower EPS over long time frames.

ENGIY Annual Total Equity (By Author)

Their quarterly financials had a gap in 2020, I am assuming they didn't report for those two quarters because of the pandemic. Since the beginning of 2021, revenue has steadily risen. Companies like this are burdened with a high amount of fixed overhead costs, so increasing revenue doesn't typically lead to significant rises in EBITDA and net income.

ENGIY Quarterly Revenue (By Author)

Their quarterly margins show the same gap in 2020. They then show 6 quarters of positive margins followed by two quarters that were negative. Typically, utilities have clear seasonality due to annual variations in customer demands. I don't see that here.

ENGIY Quarterly Margins (By Author)

Taking a look at their debt obligations on a quarterly basis shows the same stable debt load. The reason to look at a chart like this is to get a sense of if their gains during their good quarters outweigh both their debt obligations and their losses in the bad quarters. Similar to when looking at their interest expense on the annual chart, it appears that Engie has a sustainable amount of debt.

ENGIY Quarterly Interest Expense (By Author)

Valuation

As of April 3rd, 2023, Engie SA had a market capitalization of $38.27B and was trading for $16.01 per share. These valuation metrics all show the company is undervalued when compared to the rest of the utility sector.

ENGIY Valuation (Seeking Alpha)

I believe the reason for its low valuation compared to the rest of the sector is its dividend policy and history. Value investors tend to avoid companies that don't offer stable dividends. This company pays out a variable dividend, which makes discounted cash flow models less useful.

ENGIY Dividend History (Seeking Alpha)

Instead of using today's annual dividend to estimate fair value for the shares, I am going to calculate a fair dividend based on today's share price. Assuming no dividend growth and using a discount rate of 9%, today's share price would be fair if it came with a $1.44 annual dividend. If you believe Engie can maintain an average dividend at or above $1.44 over the next 20 years, then it's presently fairly priced in my view.

Risks

As with all utilities, they face risks from natural disasters, malicious intent, central bank rate hikes, and unfavorable fluctuations in fuel price.

The company is currently realigning its portfolio of generation assets. It is possible the end result is not as profitable as the company is planning, or that they experienced unforeseen problems during the transition.

Catalysts

Engie is in the middle of divesting away its least profitable assets. They sold 17 energy services companies in Africa, and an industrial maintenance and energy services subsidiary named Endo. They are also expanding their renewable energy generation capacity, and the completion of additional LNG facilities over the next few years should provide significant future tailwinds.

Conclusions

When looking over their financials and reading through their earnings call transcript, it's clear that this company is juggling assets. They are experiencing both a rise in revenue, and losses in their unusual items. This has handed them negative margins, but it seems to be temporary. To me, this looks like a healthy company that is making smart proactive moves to stay relevant.

I won't be buying Engie SA because of the additional taxes that Americans have to pay on foreign dividends. In order to make this more appealing than domestic companies, the shares would have to be offered to me at a significant discount, or it would have to generate a larger than expected dividend. If you are reading this and living in a place that doesn't have additional taxes related to ENGIY Dividends, then this is a healthy company and worth picking up if the price ever becomes right.

What Am I Missing

Unlike the dozen or so North American utilities I started writing about here on Seeking Alpha, I have not been following this company for years. When researching it, I ran into language barriers and likely have an incomplete picture of the company. If I have missed, or misinterpreted something, please let all of us know in the comments.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.