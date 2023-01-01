Jeremy Poland

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) recently combined with TransGlobe Energy (TGA). The hope was that the combined company had the steadiness of the Egyptian business combined with the offshore potential elsewhere. The offshore operations are somewhat more expensive than is the case with the Egyptian and Canadian operations. The result of offshore operations on such a small company is often very significant, either good or bad.

Management did announce a delay in the fourth quarter report. That can be bad for the stock price (especially if it drags on). However, the company is debt free (except for a negative net debt position of the former TransGlobe Energy that is now a division of the company). Therefore, any adverse stock price reaction should be short-lived, assuming the situation quickly resolves itself.

On the other hand, the unconventional business in Canada is very easy to increase or allow to decrease in comparison. An unconventional well is relatively cheap, and the results are much more predictable. Similarly, the Egyptian business is a very predictable secondary recovery business with some exploration potential. The wells are likewise relatively cheap in comparison with the offshore business. So, like the Canadian business, it is much easier to increase production or allow production to decline without large earnings swings.

VAALCO Energy Production History and Combination Reserves (VAALCO Energy Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2022 Results Presentation)

The supplemental presentation of the company shows the historical effects of the offshore. A successful offshore project can make a huge difference in production levels, as shown above. On the other hand, unexpected results can result in significant charges to earnings.

Mr. Market does not like that kind of volatility. Therefore, the predictability and "evenness" of the Egyptian and Canadian business add a highly desirable attribute to the large offshore potential of the company.

It also helps that the combined company has larger amounts of cash flow to help finance the offshore business. In the past, this management appears to have spaced out the offshore projects to allow for cash build rather than using debt. This is probably wise given the typical offshore unpredictability.

Management appears to want to stay debt free while maintaining a large cash balance. Given the areas of operations, that is likely a wise move. The most stable areas of the business appear to be Canada and Egypt. Management has a successful record in Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. But neither country appears to have a lot of oil and gas business on the scale of the first two countries.

Management appears to minimize the offshore risk by operating in areas known to contain oil and gas. The amount of oil and gas pursued by management appears to be large enough for the company to make a decent profit; but not enough to attract competition from larger competitors. The shelf business is often a niche business that attracts a type of specialist.

TransGlobe Energy similarly had a strategy in Egypt of recovering oil in older fields that no longer interested the major producers in the country. This kept the competition for business limited to allow the company to make a decent profit. The last thing a company like VAALCO needs is competition from larger companies with more resources. That would likely result in an uphill battle the company would likely not win.

TransGlobe Energy had grown the Egyptian business to the point where management was comfortable bidding on exploration leases where relatively small pools of discoveries could be made. Again, the company could pursue those leases without the worries of competing against the larger players. In this way, the company made decent money that a larger company could not take advantage of. The challenge will be for the company to steadily build on the businesses of the combined company at a rate that pleases Mr. Market.

December Update

In Gabon, management has brought online an offshore well. But that well is not producing as expected. Therefore, more work may need to be done in order for the well to flow closer to modeled rates (if that is even possible).

This well highlights the risk of shelf operations. Instead of the well flowing more than 1,000 BOD, it flows in the low hundreds of barrels of oil per day. Now, whether this outcome will result in a charge to earnings is anyone's guess.

On the other hand, in Egypt, management reports trying the first horizontal well. This technology is far more dependable and a whole lot cheaper per well. So, any success or failure is far less material than is the case for an offshore well. Similarly, VAALCO Energy, Inc. management intends to try some more expensive secondary recovery projects to recover more oil from some of the older fields. This, again, is probably a fairly predictable project when compared to offshore.

Longer Term

Management intends to grow the cash flow in Egypt through the expansion of recovery projects in the older leases. Not emphasized was a portfolio of exploration leases that will likely be appraised and allocated some capital in the future.

VAALCO Energy Review Of Egyptian Old Field Recovery Business (VAALCO Energy Presentation At 35th Annual Roth Conference March 2023)

The secondary recovery business usually will generate a fair amount of cash flow in just about any reasonable oil price scenario. Some of the secondary projects that management will be reviewing do involve upfront investments. However, the range of possible returns is much narrower and in a satisfactory area, as opposed to the wide range of offshore possibilities.

There should be enough cash flow to both grow the business while using some of the cash flow to advance higher risk offshore projects. This is probably what attracted VAALCO management to the merger in the first place.

It is a similar story for the Canadian properties, even though the production volume is nothing close to the Egyptian production volume. Both countries have a long history of actively supporting the oil and gas industry. Both countries have decent supporting midstream infrastructure as well.

The Future

Management has a big offshore project that is guided to begin production in 2026.

VAALCO Management Guidance For Equatorial Guinea Project (VAALCO Energy Presentation At 35th Annual Roth Conference March 2023)

This project will involve a sizable investment prior to production. Once in production, offshore wells tend to be long-lived with low breakeven points. Management did reduce risk by developing a previous discovery that was too small for the discovering company to develop at the time.

To say that this strategy saves a whole lot of money understates the case considerably. When one considers how expensive offshore wells are, an exploration strategy is prohibitively expensive for a company of this size.

Management already has an offshore well not meeting expectations, even though management "knew" where the oil was. If you add in not knowing where the oil is (by needing to explore first) then you need a far larger company with a lot more cash flow to make exploration viable.

VAALCO Energy, Inc. is for investors that do not mind the volatility. Over time, management will add core areas, as they are doing now, to decrease the volatility of the business. Growth and diversification will help a whole lot.

This management has built and sold companies before. So, growth is likely to be the emphasis. Income investors can look elsewhere for income. This is a capital gain opportunity. The ride will be volatile. But the strong VAALCO Energy, Inc. balance sheet and good cash position should shield investors from a long-term loss at the current price.