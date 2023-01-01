Value Line: Not Yet Cheap Enough

Apr. 04, 2023 5:29 PM ETValue Line, Inc. (VALU)
Patrick Doyle profile picture
Patrick Doyle
6.5K Followers

Summary

  • I think the financial results here have been quite good. Revenue is down, but gross profit is up because of heroic cost cutting efforts. The balance sheet is very strong.
  • The problem is that the company was financially strong last December, just before the stock dropped 11%. Valuation matters, and it's not attractive in my view.
  • In a world where you can earn 4.66% in a risk free investment, the 2% dividend yield here just doesn't "cut it" as the young people say.
Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Display

cemagraphics

Shares of Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) have dropped about 11% against a gain of 4.5% for the S&P 500 since I suggested it would be prudent to avoid them several months ago. A wiser, more mature man than me would

This article was written by

Patrick Doyle profile picture
Patrick Doyle
6.5K Followers
I'm a quant investment newsletter writer who marries fundamental analysis with the latest research in momentum. Over the past few years, I’ve developed a piece of software that helps me track the level of optimism and pessimism embedded in stock price. I seek to challenge the assumptions embedded in price by profitably exploiting the disconnect between what the market thinks and what is a likely outcome. I invest in those companies that have a greater than average chance of giving us all a surprise in the next few months.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.