RPM: Integration Should Offset Housing Pullback And Foster Growth

Apr. 04, 2023 5:40 PM ETRPM International Inc. (RPM)
Summary

  • RPM beat on EPS and missed on revenue but remains positive on 2023 guidance.
  • The company pays out a healthy dividend and repurchases shares.
  • Acquisitions in the construction supplies segment will diversify the core business into more maintenance revenue streams, avoiding the construction industry.
  • After completing a DCF analysis, RPM is relatively undervalued.

An Asian female prosecutor works in the workshop of a chemical plant

tianyu wu/E+ via Getty Images

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) has recently fallen from its high amid recent pullbacks in the housing market. With a recent underperformance in the construction supplies segment of their core business, strategic acquisitions and integration of purchases will

4 segments of RPM

Investor Relations Website

Past share performance

Seeking Alpha

RPM comparison to S&P

RPM Performance to S&P (Created by author using Bar Charts)

Pure Air Control segments

Pure Air Control Services Segments (RPM Investor Relations)

Construction segment declines YOY

Construction Products Performance (Investor Presentation)

Analyst Consensus RPM

Trading View

Cost of Equity RPM

Cost of Equity Calculation (Created by author using Alpha Spread)

WACC calculation RPM

WACC Calculation (Created by author using Alpha Spread)

DCF RPM

DCF Assumptions (created by author using Alpha Spread)

RPM Capital Structure

RPM Capital Structure (Created by author using Alpha Spread)

I am a driven business student who is interested in finding value stocks with a fit future for the long term.      I am associated with a fellow contributor, Jishan Sidhu as we are part of the same investment club.

