Republic First: High Failure Risk

Apr. 04, 2023 5:58 PM ETRepublic First Bancorp, Inc. (FRBK)2 Comments
Summary

  • Republic First's unrealized losses on held-to-maturity securities exceeded shareholders' equity as of the end of the year.
  • The company's uninsured deposit ratio of 64% is equal to - or higher - than those of many regional institutions considered at risk.
  • The consummation of the recently announced equity raise is questionable in our view and insufficient to materially change the trajectory.
  • The risk of failure is significant, making the shares highly speculative.

Sinking Piggy Bank

imaginima

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) is the bank holding company for Republic Bank, a $6 billion community bank operating in the region around Philadelphia including regions of Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey. The company has struggled for some time due to a variety of

FFEIC Call Report 12/31/2022

Republic First Shareholders' Equity (FFEIC)

FFEIC Call Report 12/31/2022

Republic First Investment Securities (FFEIC)

FFEIC Call Report 12/31/2022

Republic First Total Deposits (FFEIC)

FFEIC Call Report 12/31/2022

Republic First Estimated Uninsured Deposits (FFEIC)

FFEIC Call Report 12/31/2022

Republic First Investment Securities Profile (FFEIC)

FFEIC Call Report 12/31/2022

Republic First Loan Maturity Profile (FFEIC)

The author writes on behalf of Winter Harbor Capital, a private fund, and oversees private portfolios for individual and institutional clients. The author founded an investment company in 1995 with the view that a value oriented investment philosophy focused on intrinsic value and long term opportunities could generate superior absolute returns over time, leading to portfolios with unusual investment tenure sometimes exceeding 10 years. In addition to stints in micro and small capitalization research at Wasatch Advisors in Salt Lake City and in private banking with J.P. Morgan Private Bank in New York City, the author is a registered investment advisor, licensed professional engineer, and graduate of the Darden School at the University of Virginia.

