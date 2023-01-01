NL Industries: Will The Past Ever Go Away?

Apr. 04, 2023 6:02 PM ETNL Industries, Inc. (NL)1 Comment
Andrew Dessy profile picture
Andrew Dessy
76 Followers

Summary

  • Value investors may be drawn to NL as it is a holding company selling at a discount to the market value of its positions in KRO and CIX.
  • Unfortunately, it's not that simple, as NL has numerous pending litigations due to its discontinued operations in the lead industry.
  • I believe investors are not adequately compensated for the uncertainty, with shares trading near my estimate of fair value at time of writing.

Caution Lead Hazard Warning

DarrenTownsend/iStock via Getty Images

Executive Thesis

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) was one of the first companies included in the DJIA and was originally a lead smelter and miner. Those days are (almost) behind it now, as it is now primarily a holding

Cash from ops NL

NL 2022 10K ($ thousands)

adjusted FCF NL

This Writer, Company Data ($ thousands)

DCF NL

This Writer ($ thousands)

This article was written by

Andrew Dessy profile picture
Andrew Dessy
76 Followers
28 year old value investor, looking to find mispriced securities to preserve wealth and beat inflation

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VHI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.