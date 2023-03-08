What's With Bonds

Apr. 04, 2023 7:14 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)SPY, IVV, VOO, VTI, DIA, IWM, QQQ, DJI, SPX, NDX, COMP.IND, SIVBQ2 Comments
John M. Mason profile picture
John M. Mason
16.43K Followers

Summary

  • Bond yields have been dropping since March 8 when the problems at Silicon Valley Bank surfaced.
  • The Federal Reserve responded to the problems in the banking sector, but as they did, investors put lots of money into bonds, and bond yields fell.
  • Now, the bank crisis seems to be ending and concern is growing that bond yields will begin to rise again.
  • Where are things going?

Stocks Fall On Rising Bond Yields

Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

Bond yields dropped as problems were discovered in the banking sector.

March 8, 2023, the day that the troubles at Silicon Valley Bank of SVB Financial Group (OTC:SIVBQ) became public, the yield on the 10-year

Yield on 10-year

Yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury Note (Federal Reserve )

Yield on 2-year

Yield on 2-year U.S. Treasury Note (Federal Reserve)

This article was written by

John M. Mason profile picture
John M. Mason
16.43K Followers
John M. Mason writes on current monetary and financial events. He is the founder and CEO of New Finance, LLC. Dr. Mason has been President and CEO of two publicly traded financial institutions and the executive vice president and CFO of a third. He has also served as a special assistant to the secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development in Washington, D. C. and as a senior economist within the Federal Reserve System. He formerly was on the faculty of the Finance Department, Wharton School, the University of Pennsylvania and was a professor at Penn State University and taught in both the Management Division and the Engineering Division. Dr. Mason has served on the boards of venture capital funds and other private equity funds. He has worked with young entrepreneurs, especially within the urban environment, starting or running companies primarily connected with Information Technology.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.