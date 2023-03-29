Investors in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) are getting ready for the company's March delivery numbers, as Wall Street analysts weighed in on their projections.
Accordingly, Bank of America or BofA expects Boeing to post 46 aircraft deliveries of its 737 Max in March, bringing the quarterly figure to 106. It's in line with the midpoint of the company's target of about 106 aircraft deliveries per quarter.
Baird is more confident in the company's execution, as it expects Boeing to post 54 aircraft deliveries of the 737 Max in March. As such, Baird expects Boeing to deliver a commercial total of 133 aircraft for Q1, above the consensus estimates of 115.
Therefore, Wall Street is likely setting up Boeing not to disappoint, as Boeing's execution will be front and center moving forward after recovering remarkably from its June 2022 lows.
However, there are still concerns about its execution, as Northcoast Research downgraded BA to Sell, stressing "constraints on the global supply chain."
Management's commentary at a conference in March suggests that supply chain challenges "are persistent and will last into this year." However, CFO Brian West added that the company's "visibility into constraints at Tier 2 and Tier 3 is improving."
As such, we believe that Wall Street analysts still expect Boeing to put the worst of its challenges behind it and continue its production and delivery ramp as it burns off its inventory.
Boeing also expects to deliver 70 to 80 aircraft of its 787 in 2023, in line with Wall Street's estimates of 75 aircraft. Hence, analysts are confident that Boeing is set up well for the year, as it benefits from a potential H2 ramp in resuming its 737 Max service in China.
As of mid-March, China's air travel recovery is still building momentum. However, international flight volume was also just 22% of its pre-pandemic levels. Moreover, the recent surge in oil prices due to the surprise production cut by OPEC+ has also led to weaker sentiments in airline stocks, also impacting BA.
Notably, the buying momentum in BA has also stalled since January, as it underperformed risk-on sectors that led the year's advance, such as Tech (XLK) and Consumer Discretionary (XLY).
Therefore, we assessed that buyers are not likely to load up on BA aggressively unless they anticipate a much more robust recovery in the Chinese market over the next year. While China's H2 economic recovery is expected to be more robust than H1, BA's valuation has likely reflected the demand factors driving its near-term optimism.
Accordingly, BA last traded at an FY25 EBITDA multiple of 15.3x, above its 10Y average of 14.9x. Its blended fair value estimate of $205 suggests that BA seems fairly valued.
However, execution risks remain, as highlighted earlier. The market has likely reflected the need for good execution based on its forward valuation multiple. Therefore, investors will need Boeing to at least perform in line and not disappoint over the next two years.
Trefis' sum-of-the-parts or SOTP valuation indicates a fair value of $200. However, if Boeing could work on cutting down its net debt more quickly as the company continues to generate cash flow, it could help improve its valuation estimates.
However, analysts have already projected that Boeing's net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio will fall to 1.94x by FY25 from 7x this year. Despite that, it's way above FY17's 0.19x and FY18's 0.44x.
While Boeing has ruled out significant interest rate risks, as it's "fixed price debt," investors need to consider the company's current debt burden, which would likely be a headwind against its free cash flow or FCF margins if it disappoints on its deliveries.
Therefore, we urge investors to consider a more considerable margin of safety against its fair value estimates to account for these challenges.
BA's price action doesn't have an optimal entry trigger to improve the reward-to-risk profile for investors considering entering now. Furthermore, the consolidation against BA's critical resistance zones reflects a possible distribution phase, which could precede a steep selloff to shake out some late buyers.
Moreover, its valuation isn't compelling enough to attract more value-conscious buyers to return aggressively, such as in June 2022, when we urged investors to "capitalize on the market's pessimism."
As such, investors are encouraged to remain patient and wait for a more favorable opportunity to strike and improve their risk/reward.
Rating: Hold (Reiterated).
Important note: Investors are reminded to do their own due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. The rating is also not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.
Have you spotted a critical gap in our thesis? Saw something important that we didn’t? Agree or disagree? Comment below and let us know why, and help everyone to learn better!
This article was written by
