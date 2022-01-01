Justin Sullivan

Shares of SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI) have experienced new upside momentum lately after stocks bounced back from the sell-off in the community banking market. Late in March, I recommended investors to buy the dip in SoFi because the company continues to grow its customer base quickly and the FinTech submitted a strong EBITDA forecast for FY 2023. Additionally, SoFi just announced that it is acquiring a FinTech Mortgage Lender in order to complement its core lending products. I believe the transaction could create new excitement for SOFI stock!

SoFi is going on offense and acquiring Wyndham Capital

The personal finance company yesterday announced the acquisition of Wyndham Capital, a FinTech mortgage lender in an all-cash transaction. Although specific deal terms have not been released, the acquisition is set to to boost SoFi’s presence in the market for mortgage loans.

Mortgages are already a profitable business segment for SoFi and the lending business as a whole has seen strong growth in the last year. SoFi's lending business has grown consistently over the years, but not as rapidly as the financial services businesses. SoFi’s FS product category achieved 189% top line growth in FY 2022 and grew 4.2 times faster than the lending category. However, the lending operations (which include mortgages, student loans and personal loans) are very profitable and almost all of SoFi's profits come from this segment. Lending generated all of SoFi’s contribution profit in FY 2022 (while FS lost money), so the Wyndham Capital acquisition is set to boost the firm’s revenues and contribution profit growth in FY 2023. SoFi has not detailed the acquisition's impact on its financials, and only said that it expects the transaction "to be accretive within six months."

Source: SoFi

Acquisition shifts focus over to well-performing lending business

The Wyndham Capital transaction could create some new excitement over SoFi’s potential for profit growth in FY 2024, in my opinion. Since the acquisition is happening in the most profitable operating segment for SoFi, I believe investors may be more inclined to focus on the firm's lending operations going forward. Financial services have been key to the company’s growth in recent years and SoFi has aggressively rolled out new products in order to expand its ecosystem. Financial services chiefly include banking, investment, insurance and crypto services. This product category has chiefly driven SoFi’s growth in recent years. With investors now more inclined to look at profitability measures due to slowing post-pandemic growth, I believe SoFi's acquisition could drive a revaluation of the FinTech's shares.

Source: SoFi

SoFi’s valuation

SoFi’s shares are not cheap as investors pay for the firm’s still excellent growth prospects. While SoFi is not cheap, investors today don’t have to pay anything close to the high prices of 2021 and 2022. SoFi is expected to see 27% revenue growth this year and 23% growth next year which results in a forward price-to-sales ratio of 2.3 X. Investors are paying for SoFi’s growth, but if you believe, like I do, that SoFi can sustain its acquisition momentum and that the company will continue to add millions of new customers to its ecosystem in the next few years, shares of SoFi definitely have attractive prospects for valuation upside. Investors now pay less than half the multiplier factor they paid a year ago and SoFi is on track to become profitable.

Data by YCharts

Risks with SoFi

The biggest commercial risk for SoFi, as I see it, is a slowdown in the company’s top line and member growth. As an innovative FinTech company that is shaking up the competition with its one-stop banking solutions, SoFi’s valuation is chiefly driven by its potential for revenue growth. If the FinTech disappoints with its growth, this will likely be reflected in SoFi’s valuation factor. What may also be a risk for SoFi is the current financial crisis which may have led to the withdrawal of some deposits.

Final thoughts

I believe the acquisition of Wyndham Capital is a positive for SoFi and the stock. The transaction is happening in SoFi’s most profitable segment, lending, which has taken a backseat to the much more quickly growing financial services segment. Since investors have lately become more concerned with the profitability of FinTech companies due to slowing post-pandemic growth and compressing stock multiples, I believe SoFi made a strategic decision boosting its core home loan business. By acquiring Wyndham Capital, SoFi is also showing that it is playing offense in a market that has become increasingly concerned with moderating growth. Shares of SoFi are still attractively valued, in my opinion, despite a 10% increase in price since my last article. I continue to recommend SoFi as a strong buy in the FinTech space!

There is a risk that members are moving some of their SoFi deposits over to other banks in a bid to reduce perceived deposit risks. While the FED provided a deposit backstop recently, I believe the risk of deposit flight is generally very much overstated. The much bigger risk for SoFi, as I see it, is a slowdown in top line growth and the possibility that current market conditions lead a revision of the FinTech’s adjusted EBITDA goals.