Apr. 04, 2023
Summary

  • CGI Inc. is a $22.5-billion market cap Canadian firm that specializes in IT and business consulting services, founded in 1976 and headquartered in Montréal.
  • The stock has grown by 1558% over the last 18+ years, which equates to a CAGR of 16.7%.
  • In Q1 FY2023, the company reported growth in constant currency across all segments, industries, and service offerings.
  • As far as valuation multiples are concerned, the market sets a strong contraction, which, as I think, is unlikely against the background of such an active share buyback.
  • I have set a year-end price target of $115.5 per share based on a P/E of 21x and full-year EPS of $5.5 [7.8% above consensus]. Thus the upside is +18.12%.
Multi racial diverse group of people working with Paperwork on a board room table at a business presentation or seminar. The documents have financial or marketing figures, graphs and charts on them. There are laptops and digital tablets on the table

courtneyk

The Company

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSX:GIB.A:CA) is a $22.5-billion market cap Canadian firm that specializes in IT and business consulting services, founded in 1976 and headquartered in Montréal. They have a global team of approximately 90,250 professionals [+10.1% YoY] who are

CGI's revenue breakdown, Q1 2023 data

CGI's latest IR material, Seeking Alpha [Q1 2023 data]

CGI's selected financials

CGI's most recent 6-k filing

Comments

