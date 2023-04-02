Torsten Asmus/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK) is an exchange traded fund that offers investors exposure to WTI crude prices. The fund holds WTI Futures, and has rallied substantially on the back of the announced OPEC cuts. What is specific about this fund is that it does not burden an investor with any additional tax reporting, the fund being 'K-1 free'. K-1s are dreaded tax forms arising from partnership income:

K-1s are provided to the IRS with the partnership's tax return and also to each partner so that they can add the information to their own tax returns. For example, if a business earns $100,000 of taxable income and has four equal partners, each partner should receive a K-1 with $25,000 of income on it

We have written about oil prices before here, where we were expecting lower levels into the new year on the back of recession fears. Our thesis was 100% correct, but we were early with our timing. This is the graph from our article:

Original Article Graph (TradingView)

In the article we said the following:

From the above chart, courtesy of TradingView, we can see the long-term support and resistance provided by the $65 price level. We can see multiple historic bounces off this level, as well as resistance being hit here. Even during the great post-Covid energy rally, this level acted as resistance first, and then support. In our minds, we are going to revisit that level, this time as a strong support.

And surely enough we hit the $65 support level in March and bounced back:

Current WTI Price Graph (TradingView)

We think the OPEC cartel was pretty clear around what they consider the lower bound in oil prices. While the Biden administration and the Fed would like to see oil lower to reduce inflation, the oil market is not a one-way street. The SPR reserves will take years to get filled, because the administration has no intent of bidding oil.

OPEC on the other hand has drawn a line in the sand regarding the bottom part of the range for oil prices. A reader must keep in mind that many countries in the OPEC cartel have fiscal policies which are driven by crude oil prices. Lower prices mean fiscal deficits, which is unacceptable for many.

Holdings

The fund holds a ladder of WTI Crude Futures contracts:

OILK Holdings (Fund Fact Sheet)

We can see that it has a rough 33% distribution for the May 2023 contracts, 33% for the November 2023 contracts, and another 33% for the May 2024 contracts. So roughly 1 month out, 6 months out and 12 months out.

The fund states it does not intend to track WTI spot prices because it takes a curve approach to its futures investments. Usually funds layer in the front end of the curve in order to perfectly track spot prices.

When compared with the most liquid oil ETF in the market, namely the United States Oil ETF (USO), we can see that OILK ETF has a much more backdated exposure to the curve:

USO Portfolio (USO fact sheet)

We can see USO having exposure via futures to all the front end contracts, being overweight the first three months.

Performance

From a performance standpoint the two funds are fairly similar:

Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

On a 1-year time-frame, the two funds have very similar total returns. Longer term OILK outperforms:

Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

The reason behind this outperformance is the futures roll effect. OILK has fewer contracts and much further out the curve, hence the roll cost is much lower.

Conclusion

OILK is an exchange traded fund that provides a retail investor with exposure to WTI crude prices. The ETF achieves this via WTI futures, with the fund holding 1 month, 6 months and 12 months contracts, evenly distributed. When compared to its much more liquid peer United States Oil ETF, OILK outperforms long-term. This is due to the construction of the two funds, with USO holding many front-end contracts spread among many maturity dates, thus incurring costs from the roll effect. Conversely OILK only holds 3 contracts with longer maturity dates. We had anticipated a bounce off the $65 support level for WTI in our prior articles on oil, and we believe OPEC has now drawn a line in the sand for the bottom end of the range in prices. Undoubtedly a recession is upon us, which means lower demand, but the cartel has been clear on what it considers an acceptable range for oil prices in this environment. For a retail investor who does not trade in size, OILK is a better alternative than USO to play the trading range in WTI crude.