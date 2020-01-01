I routinely survey the oilfield services (OFS) sector for quality and value. I recently identified Noble Corporation Plc (NYSE:NE) as a top OFS pick in a previous analysis, Highest Quality Oilfield Services Stocks. Furthermore, I identified NE as a possible outperformer in the offshore drilling sub-sector in the course of my analysis of Transocean (RIG) entitled Transocean's Backlog Does Not Support Current Valuation.
Since June of 2020, Noble Corporation Plc has undergone a substantial transformation while drastically reducing its total liabilities and ongoing financing expenses.
Since June 2020, NE has filed and exited bankruptcy, acquired its former competitor Pacific Drilling, regained NYSE listing, and completed a merger with Maersk drilling. Over the period, total liabilities and quarterly net interest expenses were reduced 65% and 74%, respectively.
Over the last several quarters, some offshore drillers have reported growing revenue.
Quarterly revenue is plotted from June 2020 forward for NE and its offshore drilling peers. Recently, revenues across the industry have rebounded from their early 2021 lows. NE quarterly revenue (plotted in dark blue) has increased from $220M in mid-2020 to $586M in FQ4 22 (+166%).
While quarterly revenue has more than doubled recently, NE has also become profitable. Normalized net income has increased from -19% in mid-2020 to its most recent value of 23%. FQ1 23 estimated revenues are expected to remain elevated at $540.5M while decreasing slightly from FQ4 22 revenues of $586M.
NE and its offshore drilling peers were evaluated using a quality matrix with factors including Price/Sales, Net Income Margin, Free Cash Flow Margin, and Net Debt/Market Cap. The values for each provider's factors were normalized by means of statistical percent ranking with relation to the group. The quality matrix for each driller was calculated as the sum of the percent ranks of each factor.
The above chart is sorted in descending order of the best quality (highest matrix score) to the poorest quality (lowest matrix score).
The quality matrix is presented graphically in the stacked bar chart above. Based on reasonable value, superior profitability & free cash flow, and low debt, NE outranks all of its peers.
Assuming that the sector as a whole is fairly valued, NE's six offshore drilling peers were selected for relative valuation based on average EV/Sales.
The peer average EV/Sales of 3.77 is comparable to NE's current figure of 4.32. However, NE's FY 23 revenue is expected to increase substantially over FY 22 revenue.
EV, Market Cap, and Share Price were estimated as follows:
Based on the peer average EV/Sales and estimated FY 23 revenue, NE's fair value share price was estimated at $62.37.
Demand destruction and recession are both risks across the entire oil and gas sector. Oil and gas markets are volatile and subject to fear and speculation. Recession, or even continued fear of recession, could drive energy markets down.
Offshore drilling is a particularly volatile sub-sector and has suffered disproportionately in previous energy sector downturns. Investors would be wise to add a carefully considered NE position to a well-built portfolio.
The offshore drilling appears to be in the beginning of a recovery. After a bankruptcy and timely acquisitions, Noble Corporation Plc is profitable on growing revenues. Based on the quality matrix, NE beats its offshore peers with reasonable value, superior profitability & free cash flow, and low debt.
Based on the peer average EV/Sales and estimated FY 23 revenue, NE's fair value share price was estimated at $62.37. NE most recently traded at $39.6; over 50% upside is implied. I recommend investors buy NE at current market prices.
A path is made by walking. - Zhuangzi
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
