The Absolute Return Partners April 2023 Letter

Absolute Return Partners LLP profile picture
Absolute Return Partners LLP
148 Followers

Summary

  • A tricky situation is unfolding, making it rather difficult for the Federal Reserve Bank to honour earlier promises to gradually ease off in its ongoing fight against inflation.
  • Despite consumer expectations having shrunk dramatically, US companies continue to recruit as if nothing has changed.
  • If the labour market tells a very different story than consumer confidence statistics do, the Fed is entitled to be confused. Therefore, investors need to take a view, as to which side the Fed is leaning.
  • A very important lesson I learnt during the last major spike in inflation around 1980 was that economic agents (whether borrowers or lenders) must be disincentivised big time for lending to be curtailed.

Compliance

Oko_SwanOmurphy

How Terminal Is Terminal?

Consumer expectations suggest a recession is imminent. Labour market statistics paint a very different story. Who should you trust, and which numbers should you focus on, if the aim is to second-guess the Fed and how much higher

Exhibit 1: Consumer confidence: Expectations index less current conditions index

Sources: Bloomberg, The Daily Shot

Exhibit 2: US job openings / unemployment level

Sources: FRED, The Daily Shot

Exhibit 3: Unemployment vis-à-vis recession

Source: Bloomberg

Exhibit 4: US market-implied terminal rate of Fed funds rate

Source: The Daily Shot

This article was written by

Absolute Return Partners LLP profile picture
Absolute Return Partners LLP
148 Followers
Absolute Return Partners is a London based investment advisory business. Founded by Niels Jensen in 2002, we focus on providing bespoke alternative investment solutions to institutional investors. In total we manage over $600m of assets across our group. ARP is owned by its management team. We are protective of our independence and equally protective of our clients’ investments. There are no external vested interests in our organisation.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.