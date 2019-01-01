todamo

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) owns a portfolio of office, retail, and multifamily assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. As their name suggests, they are also the owner of the Empire State Building (“ESB”).

In addition to serving as the landlord, they also generate earnings through the Observatory Experience, which is a top-ranked tourist attraction by Trip Advisor. In fact, it is ranked as the 3rd ranked attraction in the world and the 1st ranked in the U.S.

Historically, a quarter of the company’s net operating income (“NOI”) was attributable to their Observatory operations. That has since fallen due to lower visitation since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. A lag in the return of international visitors has also proven to be a drag on overall visitation figures.

Despite this, operations have been steadily increasing back to pre-pandemic levels. And in 2022, its share of NOI reached approximately 21%. Looking ahead, I view a path back to a quarter of NOI as feasible.

Enhanced indictment coverage of former President Donald Trump should also be a catalyst for increased visitation into the city, from journalists and opponents/supporters alike, which may prove to be a boon for their Observatory operations.

The company’s recent results, excluding the Observatory, have also displayed continued strength. While the company does have some tenancy risk, due to their exposure to recently failed Signature Bank, I believe shares are significantly undervalued. Momentum in their Observatory operations, their sizeable liquidity position, and the risk/reward considerations are but a few considerations that warrant a reassessment higher.

Recent Performance and Current Portfolio Metrics

In 2022, ESRT leased over 1M SF of space, consistent with their pre-COVID three-year average lease volume for 2017-2019. In addition, they increased their Manhattan office leased and occupied percentage by 260 and 210 basis points (“bps”), respectively.

Signings also continue to command positive leasing spreads. In Q4, new and renewal spreads at their Manhattan office properties were up 5% on a cash basis.

On an overall basis, ESRT reported full year core funds from operations (“FFO”) of $0.90/share. That is up nearly 30% from 2021. Additionally, this exceeded the midpoint of their guidance range of $0.84/share. Driving results were stronger Observatory performance towards the end of the year and a lower than expected YOY decline in same-store NOI.

Looking ahead to 2023, the company has just 5.1% of their contractual rent expiring. In addition, the company has about +$54M in contracted incremental rent from a combination of their signed but not commenced pipeline and free rent burn off.

Management also sees core FFO landing at a midpoint of $0.84/share. When excluding lease termination fee income, which added $0.07/share to 2022 results, expected results are projected to be just above 2022 levels.

Observatory Operations

In their Observatory operations, the company hit their goals for NOI. And in the final month of the year, Observatory NOI reached 99% of pre-COVID levels, while visitation reached 88% of pre-COVID levels.

In Q4, the Observatory reported 660K visitors and generated NOI of +$23.8M. That is up significantly from 360K visitors and +$10.7M of NOI in the same period last year. Visitation recapture in Q4 also exceeded expectations, coming in at 74% of comparable 2019 levels. This was due primarily to a strong December that saw visitation exceed 88% of 2019 levels.

For the full year, the Observatory reported total NOI of just under +$75M. That represents about 80% of 2019 levels. Controlled expenses in combination with strong rate growth has in turn resulted in a recovery in NOI that has outpaced visitation relative to pre-pandemic levels.

On a trailing 12-month basis, operations are contributing about 21% of the company’s total NOI. That compares to a historical average of about 25%.

February 2023 Investor Presentation - Breakout Of NOI Share By Operating Segment

In 2023, management is expecting NOI of between +$88M and +$96M. At the midpoint, that would be up over 20% from the reported 2022 figures. Additionally, it would be just shy of their pre-pandemic operating levels, which was at +$95M in NOI.

Liquidity and Debt Profile

ESRT remains in a strong liquidity position with a conservative debt profile. At year end, the company had over +$1B in total liquidity, with over +$250M of cash on hand and a completely undrawn credit facility.

And at 5.7x, net debt as a multiple of EBITDA is notably lower than their peer group average, which includes Boston Properties (BXP), SL Green (SLG), and Vornado Realty Trust (VNO).

February 2023 Investor Presentation - Debt Profile Of ESRT Compared To Peers

In addition to a lower debt load, ESRT also has no floating rate exposure nor any material maturities until late 2024 at the earliest.

February 2023 Investor Presentation - ESRT Debt Maturity Schedule

The company’s strong financial position has enabled them to direct capital to other priorities, such as to their repurchasing program. Cumulatively since March of 2020, they have acquired +$281M of stock at a weighted average price of $8.31/share.

This represents 11% of their total shares outstanding. In the full 2022 fiscal year, alone, repurchases came in at just under +$90M at a weighted average price of $7.78/share. And through the date of their release, they purchased another +$8M at an average of $6.70/share.

Final Thoughts

ESRT is reporting promising results in their core office portfolio, as well as in their Observatory operations. In my view, the return of the Observatory to its historical share of NOI is a key bullish signal for the stock, as it would reinforce the valuation of both the property and the company’s shares. At present, the Observatory is accounting for about 21% of NOI.

But in 2023, total NOI is expected to reach levels just shy of pre-pandemic levels, according to management’s estimate. However, I see NOI trending higher due in part to the coverage surrounding the indictment of former President Donald Trump. The increased coverage is likely to bring increased foot traffic to the area, which should correlate to increased visitation at the Observatory, considering it is a top ranked tourist attraction.

The company does face an elevated degree of tenancy risk relating to Signature Bank. And for investors considering new positioning, this would be worth continued attention, as the company is listed as their second largest tenant, representing just over 3% of annualized rents.

Offsetting this risk is their sizeable liquidity position and favorable debt profile. The company has over +$1B of liquidity, including over +$250M in cash on hand. In addition, they have no floating rate exposure nor any maturities due until November 2024 at the earliest.

Given the promising outlook for their Observatory and their low-risk debt profile, combined with their sizeable cash balance and strong degree of company ownership, I view shares as undervalued at current pricing. In a previous analysis, I viewed shares as fairly valued at about $8/share. At present, that would represent a forward multiple of about 9.5x and imply upside of over 20%. All considered, I view ESRT stock as an attractive investment opportunity for new or further initiation.