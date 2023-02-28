Valuations Or Earnings: Which Is Most Important For Equity Returns In 2023?

Summary

  • Earnings expectations have weakened this year; however, we still expect lower earnings per share growth than consensus expectations.
  • Profit margin changes are a key driver of earnings growth. We expect further margin weakness ahead.
  • Our weak earnings outlook leads us to be defensively positioned in portfolios, with a preference for cash and fixed income over equities.

By Wylie Tollette, CFA, Chief Investment Officer; Gene Podkaminer, CFA, Head of Research, Ian Westley, Research Analyst; Michael Kerwin, Senior Research Analyst; Miles Sampson, CFA, Senior Research Analyst; Spencer Walling, Research Analyst, Franklin Templeton Investment Solutions

Exhibit 1: Quarterly earnings—a stairway to…?

Exhibit 2: Next 12-month earnings expectations have turned negative. What comes next?

Exhibit 3: Companies have been unable to sustain the high profit margins of last year

