Checkpoint Therapeutics - Overview

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT), or the Company, a Massachusetts drug development company trading on the NASDAQ, has a lead drug, whose biologics license application (BLA) has been accepted by the FDA and was given a PDUFA data of January 3, 2024. From a March 2, 2023 press release:

The BLA submission is supported by the positive results from Checkpoint's registration-enabling clinical trial evaluating cosibelimab in patients with metastatic and locally advanced cSCC. In January 2022, Checkpoint announced that the metastatic cSCC cohort met its primary endpoint, with cosibelimab demonstrating a confirmed objective response rate ("ORR") of 47.4% (95% CI: 36.0, 59.1) based on independent central review of 78 patients enrolled in the cohort using Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors version 1.1 ("RECIST 1.1") criteria. The pivotal results were subsequently presented at the June 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology ("ASCO") Annual Meeting. Also in June 2022, Checkpoint announced positive interim results from its locally advanced cSCC cohort, with cosibelimab demonstrating a confirmed ORR of 54.8% (95% CI: 36.0, 72.7) based on independent central review of 31 patients enrolled in the cohort. Based upon subsequent interactions with the FDA, the BLA under review includes both the metastatic and locally advanced cSCC indications.

Cosibelimab, an anti-PD-L1, compares favorably to the PD-1's currently approved for cSCC, beating Merck's Keytruda and edging out Regeneron's Libtayo.

CKPT Corp Presentation

Tale of the Tape - Quarter by Quarter

Despite having market leading data with no obvious safety issues in a deadly disease, the Company's stock price has tumbled. It is all about the cash, and the process by which the Company has tried to obtain additional funding.

Yahoo finance

At the time of the issuance of the 10-K for 2020 in March of 2021, there were 75M common shares outstanding (pre-reverse split, including 7M Class A common issued to FBIO) and the market capitalization was approximately $250M.

During the course of 2021, the Company was completing its Phase 3 study in locally advanced cSCC. The trial was open label, so the Company was able to provide updates on the status of the study during the course of the year. The investors and analysts with whom I spoke were generally enthusiastic about the odds of success of the ongoing trial.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had $40M in cash and cash equivalents. During the first quarter or 2021, the Company burned $6.5M in operations, and raised $24M through its ATM at an average price of $35. There was 15% stock dilution from the ATM, employee options and issuing shares to FBIO as part of a Founder's Agreement.

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had $65M in cash after burning $9M in operations in Q2 2021 and raising an additional $10M through the ATM at an average price of $32.60 - adding another 5% dilution.

As of September 30, 2021, the Company had $60M in cash after burning $11M in operations in Q3 2021 and raising an additional $1.5M through the ATM at an average price of $32.6.

The Company finished 2021 with $55M in cash after burning $11M in operations and raising $4M through the ATM. Net stock dilution for the year was approximately 25%.

The company had communicated the potential for topline data by the end of 2021. As the end of the year passed, and the Company was silent on the data, the stock dropped by over 30%. The Company finally issued data in late January 2022. The data was supportive of approval, exceeding the ORR published by Merck's Keytruda, the gold standard in the checkpoint inhibitor world. The stock rose by 20% in the days following the announcement.

In late 2021, the CEO had mentioned the need for funding and mentioned the hope to obtain debt to finance its path to approval. Many biotech companies have taken that path. Once good phase 3 data is achieved, the odds of payback are such that debt has been possible. The Company was not able to obtain any debt funding. With understanding that the Company would need to finance its path to approval with equity, the market punished the stock.

At the time of the issuance of the 10-K for 2021, there were 90M common shares (pre-reverse split) outstanding and the market capitalization was $166M.

As of March 31, 2022, the Company had $41M in cash after burning $17M in operations and raising $8M through the ATM. Stock dilution for the quarter was over 8% of the common, including the Founders Agreement shares and employee stock.

During the 2nd and 3rd quarter of 2022, the Company burned $14M and $11M, respectively, but raised less than $2M with the ATM mechanism. By September 30, 2022, the cash balance had dropped to $20M.

On November 3, 2022, the Company announced that it would perform a reverse stock split. Management cited the need to be over $5 to aid in the ability to fund raise - who knows what was the real reason as the Company was not trading below $1 at the time. The stock price dropped 55% between the day of the announcement and the day of the actual reverse split.

On December 15, 2022, the Company announced a $7.5M financing that included 200% warrant coverage, selling 1.7M shares and 3.4M warrants. The stock dropped 25% in the days following the deal announcement.

The Company announced that it had filed the BLA on January 4th, 2023. The stock price rose a little in the following days, but dropped again in mid-January.

On February 15, 2023, the Company announced a $7.5M financing that included another 200% warrant coverage package, selling 1.4M shares and 2.8M warrants. The stock dropped 15% in the ensuing days.

On March 31, 2023, the Company announced a $6.1M financing that included another 200% warrant coverage package, selling 1.7M shares and 3.4M warrants. The stock dropped 32% on the day of the announcement.

Afterhours on Friday (always a bad sign), the Company released its 10-K for 2022, confirming that the Company had $12M in cash on December 31, 2022, a market capitalization of $34M (including the shares issues on March 30, not including the 10.2M warrants and options issued, all of which are out of the money).

Using Q4 2022 operational loss as a guide, Q1 2023 was likely a $17M loss. After the two raises in Q1, plus the cash at 12/31/22, the Company likely ended the quarter with $7.5M - meaning another funding is coming.

In total, since the filing of the BLA, the Company raised over $31M between its ATM usage and 3 separate financing where 200% warrant coverage was used to sweeten the deal. Most biotech stocks have been crushed in the last 18 months. Those companies that have obviously needed cash to push through key inflection points have been hurt the most. CKPT knew in January of 2021, that it a) had a good drug that was worthy of commercialization, and b) knew it needed approximately $120M to get through approval. The market knew those two data points as well. I and others I know recommended to the CEO that they did not just do a properly marketed S-1, and take the pain all at once. I am sure that topic was discussed at the board level multiple times.

Having sat in the CEO, CFO and board of directors chair a few times, I understand the calculus that takes place. There are always multiple factors at play. In this instance, hope was likely directed at least two directions based on my discussions with the Company: access to debt financing and the potential for a licensing deal, including a geographic license outside of the US or EU. People always say that hope is not a strategy. In the middle of one of the worst meltdowns in history of biotech, that is definitely not the case.

Going Forward

It is my hope (which is not a strategy, so I cannot invest on this thesis) that the Company finally realized that they are killing shareholders with a thousand cuts. I believe that the Company should file an S-1 to raise the money it needs to a) get to approval, which may be needed to get a license deal or acquisition across the line, and perhaps b) initiate a commercial effort so that there is a plan that is not based on the hope of a license or acquisition. Part A alone is probably north of $60M, and Part B would probably require an additional $60M.

With a market capitalization of less $40M at this point, it would be a big dilution. It would likely also be necessary to sunset the Founders Agreement that give FBIO 2.5% of the Company every year. During the development stage, that kind of arrangement might have made sense. At this point, if the Company needs to push into commercialization itself, it does not make sense. I cannot believe that large funds would accept that yearly tithe. The Company probably needs a fresh management team as well, whose experience is more aligned with launching drugs.

By not taking the pain while they were worth more than $100M, the management and board have set up a situation where serial dilution is required to survive, and everyone knows it. There will likely be 1-2 small deals per quarter until they hit their baby-shelf limit (their public float as of June 30, 2022 was less than $75M). They may be doing these awkward "at-the-market" deals with the 200% warrant coverage in an attempt to avoid the baby shelf rules. At some point, there will be a license or acquisition deal because there is a drug with good data underneath the financing mess.

An acquiring or licensing company sees what investors see. What are the odds that a GSK-like company would give CKPT $100M upfront if their market cap is less than $40M? That would be a hard discussion for any business development group to have. The recent deal between GSK and Scynexis (SCYX) could give one hope that a proper valuation is possible. At this point, if CKPT shareholders had a vote, they would probably accept $7.50 a post-split share and walk away.

Potential Risks and Potential Surprises

1) CMC: The FDA is always a stickler about CMC. CKPT has never mentioned any issues in regards to CMC, but neither did PTLA or FENC, until they did. CMC is always a risk.

2) Financing: Any deal that was oversized, and stage-gated (like SLNO or UNCY) for success would be very helpful, and preferred to the ATM bashing and the serial warrant-gift deals.

3) Valuation: Financing risk out-weighs logical commercial valuations right now.

Conclusion

CKPT has a good drug, burns a lot of cash (as any pre-commercial company would), and is having trouble raising money. If they need $60M to get to approval, and they keep doing small financings, and the stock drops 10-30% after every financing, then it is very possible that the stock price drops another 80% before the Company gets approval. There are then two ways to play this stock. 1) Don't touch it with a 10 foot pole. 2) If you own some and want to see it through to the end, then it would make sense to top up after every deal to average down. At some point, this should have a lot of value, but the last money in the last round before the deal will likely be the biggest winner in this game.

