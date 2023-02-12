First Republic Bank's Very Real Path To Survivability

The Ten-Q Analysis profile picture
The Ten-Q Analysis
1 Follower

Summary

  • First Republic Bank has suffered significant deposit outflows since March 9 and the health of the bank is still unclear, given the limited information shared by management.
  • Doing a deeper analysis of the financials, it is clear that FRC would need to shrink its balance sheet, which would impact profitability, regulatory ratios, and tangible book value.
  • Although the path to survivability is narrow and risky, in our view, very real and has the potential to reach a $30 per share tangible book value.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome The Ten-Q Analysis as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium.

First Republic Bank branch

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Authors estimate based on FRC 2022 K-1, 8-K from Mar 16 and WSJ

Authors estimate based on data from FRC 2022 K-1, 8-K from Mar 16 and WSJ (Mar 19)

Carrying Value and Fair Value of FRC assets at year end 2022

FRC 2022 K-1

Author's estimate based on data from FRC 2022 K-1

Author's estimate based on data from FRC 2022 K-1

FRC Interest income on assets

FRC 2022 K-1

Author's estimate based on data from FRC 2022 K-1

Author's estimate based on data from FRC 2022 K-1

Author's estimate based on data from FRC 2022 K-1

Author's estimate based on data from FRC 2022 K-1

Author's estimate based on data from FRC 2022 K-1, 8-K (Feb 13)

Author's estimate based on data from FRC 2022 K-1, 8-K (Feb 13)

Author's estimate based on data from FRC 2022 K-1, 8-K (Feb 13)

Author's estimate based on data from FRC 2022 K-1, 8-K (Feb 13)

This article was written by

The Ten-Q Analysis profile picture
The Ten-Q Analysis
1 Follower
The Ten-Q Analysis provides deep insights into company financials derived from fundamental research of company SEC filings, earnings calls, quarterly and annual reports.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FRC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.