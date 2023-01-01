U.S. Wide-Moat Stocks On Sale - The April 2023 Heat Map

Apr. 05, 2023 3:09 AM ETAMZN, BAC, BIIB, BK, BLK, BRK.A, BRK.B, CMCSA, CME, CMP, CRM, CTVA, DIS, DPZ, ECL, EFX, EMR, ETSY, GILD, GOOG, GOOGL, HOG, HON, ICE, IFF, INTU, JKHY, JPM, K, LRCX, MAS, META, MMM, MO, NKE, NOW, NSC, PFE, PII, ROP, SCHW, STT, STZ, TER, TRU, TSCO, TYL, USB, VEEV, WFC, WFCNP, WLY, WLYB, WU, ZBH
Summary

  • Our 3-step process focuses on wide-moat stocks (as per Morningstar’s rating).
  • We are only interested in those targets that are attractively valued in historical comparison.
  • We share the heat map of the most investable candidates that may be worth your time for further analysis.

Step One: Wide-moat stocks with 5-star and 4-star ratings

Historical evidence says that while quality alone is a poor indicator of outperformance, when combined with a decent valuation filter, Morningstar's moat rating proves to be more than useful. Based on the available

table 1

Source: Data from Morningstar. Dataset after 12/2022 only contains U.S. stocks.

table 2

Source: Data from Morningstar. Dataset after 12/2022 only contains U.S. stocks.

table 3

Source: Institutional Shareholder Services Inc.

table 4

Source: Institutional Shareholder Services Inc., Morningstar

The FALCON Method is a monthly newsletter service, resting on an evidence-based stock selection process that serves the construction of a buy and hold portfolio with both an income and total return focus. All the elements of the FALCON Method are proven to support outperformance and combining them further increases the odds of achieving outstanding results. We conduct our research in the shareholder-value-focused EVA (Economic Value Added) framework, and provide exclusive content to our Seeking Alpha readers with a pronounced focus on quality compounders or "EVA Monsters".

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOGL, META, AMZN, DPZ, BLK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

